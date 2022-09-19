Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place: Inside the chapel at Windsor Castle Her Majesty's committal service will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor

Following her funeral at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in the King George VI memorial chapel in Windsor.

The King George VI memorial chapel is an annex to the main chapel and was added to the north side, behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969. It is generally open to the public, and three services per day take place there.

Queen Elizabeth II's father, King George VI, and her mother Queen Elizabeth are buried in the memorial chapel – hence the name. Her Majesty's sister Princess Margaret's ashes are in the chapel too. Prior to being buried in the memorial chapel, Queen Elizabeth's father, who died in 1952, was buried in a vault in the chapel.

A black stone slab is set into the floor of the private chapel and features the names of Queen Elizabeth II's parents, George VI and Elizabeth, in gold lettering, accompanied by the couple's years of birth and death. The slate is left blank below their names, with room for Queen Elizabeth II's name to be added.

Once the funeral has taken place, the Queen’s late husband Prince Philip will be moved from the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel to the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where he will be laid alongside his lifelong partner.

St George’s Chapel is described as a place of worship for the Royal Family as well as a church serving the local community. The royal site reads: "Built by kings, shaped by the history of the Royal Family and still the location for both splendid Royal events and private family moments."

St George’s Chapel has long been the location of choice for many royal ceremonies, including the late Prince Phillip’s funeral last year, the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks' 2019 nuptials. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were also married in the chapel.

Which royals are buried at Windsor Castle?

St George's Chapel has been the burial place of every king and queen since 1820.

Ten former sovereigns are buried in St George's Chapel. Five are in burial vaults beneath the choir, while the other five are in tombs in the Chapel.

Queen Elizabeth II joins her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. Her sister's ashes are also in the same location.

Prince Philip is also buried in the chapel.

