Peter Andre's wife Emily reveals private bathroom in intimate post

Peter Andre has previously shared several glimpses inside his Surrey home, but there is one room that has rarely been featured – Emily's bathroom.

His wife posed inside the chic room as she shared an intimate post encouraging fans to check their bodies for changes. She perched on the edge of the bath which had a wooden shelf holding bubble bath and soaps.

The room was largely decorated with grey tiles, finished off with silver appliances and a white wooden heart hanging on the wall.

It is clearly where the NHS doctor chooses to get ready in the mornings since a white makeup organiser was filled with brushes and beauty products next to the mirror, and a selection of perfumes was lined up on the ridge above the bath.

Emily's fans filled the comments section with praise, thanking her for raising awareness of the topic, while others couldn't help but comment on her beautiful home.

The NHS doctor encouraged fans to check their bodies in her latest bathroom post

"I adore your bathroom!!!" remarked one, and a second added: "Great shout out for people and nice bathroom."

The couple each have their own bathroom in their family home, which they share with their children Amelia and Theo and Peter's children from his relationship with Katie Price, Princess and Junior.

As well as their bedrooms, Amelia and Theo have their own private dressing room and en suite, and there is a playroom for them to enjoy.

The couple have their own home gym

Other features include a recording studio for Peter, a home cinema, a gym and a garden with a Jacuzzi and a firepit.

During a house tour, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker said the blue LED ceiling lighting in the gym is the "best part of the room". He continued: "I love it, you put music on and you feel like you're in a proper training session."

Although the Andre family appear to have everything they need in their main family home, they also have a beautiful holiday home in Cyprus that they will no doubt be looking forward to visiting.

