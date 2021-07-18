Peter Andre addresses eldest son Junior moving out – fans react The doting dad has an incredibly close bond with his son

It's no secret that Australian star Peter Andre shares an incredibly close bond with his children, leaving fans shocked when he addressed whether his eldest son Junior will be moving out of the family home.

SEE: Peter Andre's incredibly family home tour will blow your mind – watch

Peter and his wife Emily Andre (nee MacDonagh) are proud parents to two children: Amelia, seven, and four-year-old Theo. The Mysterious Girl star shares Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre forced to apologise after sharing controversial video of Princess

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the star teased his latest YouTube video Q&A, sharing a video thumbnail that read: "Junior's moving out?"

READ: Peter Andre discusses baby plans with wife Emily MacDonagh

In the now deleted post, fans rushed to the comments to address Peter's video, with many adding that the 16-year-old is far too young to leave home.

In the candid video which saw Peter tucking into a delicious tray of sushi whilst addressing fan questions, the doting father-of-four revealed: "I've gotta be honest guys, I hope not. I know he's my son and he's 16, but he is the coolest kindest kid and he's got a heart of gold."

The star addressed his eldest son moving home

"Once he goes to college and stuff I know he's gonna want to do more and more of his own thing and I'm prepared for that," Peter continued, before revealing that his son isn't quite ready to move out just yet.

Viewers were quick to support Peter after he opened up about his close bond with his son. "Junior will never be far away, you guys have an amazing relationship," wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "I've always been a fan of you and your family Peter, you have raised your kids well. They are grounded, polite and just amazing."

Peter and wife Emily share two children together

Peter also addressed whether he and Emily are thinking about having another child together, admitting they have gone back and forth on the idea. "It's those first two years. I mean, Emily loves the first two years, so…"

While Peter admitted he thinks the couple are "done" having children, he still left the possibility of expanding his family open.

RELATED: Why Peter Andre's wife Emily wears two sparkling wedding rings