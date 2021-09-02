Peter Andre fans offended by photo from Surrey mansion The singer lives with his wife Emily and his children

Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre has a jaw-dropping home in Surrey with his wife Emily and his beloved children, and his latest photo from his lounge has sparked shocked comments among fans.

SEE: Peter Andre's epic home tour will blow your mind – watch

Peter uploaded an image of him relaxing on the family's large corner sofa and many of his Instagram followers couldn’t believe he was wearing his trainers in the pristine room.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre shares rare video of son Theo

One follower wrote: "Get your shoes off that carpet [angry face emojis]", while another added: "Oh Pete why are you wearing shoes indoors on that lovely carpet, @dr_emily_official will kill you. Take them off!!! [shocked face emoji]."

Other fans saw the funny side but still pulled him up on the faux pas. "Take your shoes off in the house! Naughty Pete lol," a follower added and another asked: "Does Emily know you have your shoes on in the lounge lol?"

Peter's latest home photo has sparked a fan reaction

The star's post was an advertisement to promote Deluxe in partnership with the revamped show of Changing Rooms – familiar territory for Peter as he used to host 60-Minute Makeover.

MORE: Peter Andre and wife Emily's kids are so grown up during idyllic day out in London

RELATED: Peter Andre's wife Emily stuns in slinky silk dress for lavish night out

Peter's own living area is a vision that's been designed to perfection. His crushed velvet sofa looks incredibly comfy, and it has been dressed with many plump cushions in various grey hues.

The couple's bedroom is also very lavish

In front of the L-shaped seating area is a glass coffee table where a silver tray has been displayed with luxury candles and a plant.

Behind Peter, wooden doors can be seen leading to various rooms on the ground floor.

Their private bedroom is also a luxurious affair with a smart TV bed in crushed velour. "This is how we watch TV at night," Peter said on his YouTube channel. "It's something I've always wanted."

The Andres have an epic garden at their Surrey home

Elsewhere in the property, the family have an A-list worthy cinema room where they like to host movie nights. Both Emily and Peter have a dressing room, but so do the kids!

The garden is another real highlight with an outdoor bar, a firepit and plenty of space for the children to have fun.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.