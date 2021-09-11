Duchess Camilla's private garden looks so enchanting in latest photo Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have a stunning garden

As the Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room finishes season three, the royal has shared a brand-new look at her stunning garden via the project's Instagram.

The @duchessofcornwallsreadingroom account uploaded a captivating photograph taken by @jennifer_pattison and fans were blown away.

The beautiful shot has been taken through an open doorway, providing a unique perspective of the outdoor space. The garden in the foreground is full of wild foliage and has a pathway, while the expanse through the passageway has perfectly manicured hedges and a single chair.

Highgrove's gardens look incredible in new photograph

The alfresco seating area makes this an ideal spot for reading, which is perhaps why the image was one of the ones chosen to be shared on this page, a hub for reading inspiration and discussion.

Fans were quick to praise the Duchess' Reading Room series with one writing: "Thank you for all of the fantastic recommendations and posts," while others were more fascinated by the photograph itself.

The gardens are breathtakingly beautiful

One user penned: "I could just sit on that wee seat in the sunshine and read. Beautiful pic" and another added: "What a magical photograph! A secret garden. Thank you for recommending such wonderful books. Looking forward to season four very much."

Meanwhile, one fan quizzed: "Is that photo from inside The Shand Gate at Highgrove?" to which another aptly responded: "Yes it is."

Each time the Duchess releases a new image from within the grounds of her country estate, it is met with such admiration from the public who love the tranquillity and beauty of the garden.

Highgrove is the country residence for Charles and Camilla

While Camilla and Prince Charles may have a team of gardeners on hand to keep the outdoor space looking pretty, the royals themselves are keen to get involved too.

Appearing on Gardeners' World, Camilla opened up to presenter Monty Don about her own gardening, admitting that it isn't always plain sailing.

She made a candid confession about pests, revealing that voles had ravaged her strawberries and asparagus roots.

The royal also spoke about future plans: "I've got a little bit of a woodland garden that I've started and I would love to build that up more. I would love to put down swathes of bulbs, and I would also like to have a proper wildflower meadow."

