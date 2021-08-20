Duchess Camilla's 'spiritual' and 'healing' experience at Highgrove with Prince Charles The royal couple have an idyllic country house

Appearing on Friday's episode of Gardeners' World, the Duchess of Cornwall has opened up to presenter Monty Don about her own garden at Highgrove – and it's rather magical!

LOOK: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's huge country mansion is magical

Duchess Camilla toured Monty's garden in Herefordshire as they shared gardening stories, and Prince Charles' wife even declared gardening a "spiritual experience" for her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles reveals sweet photo of wife Camilla in his private office

Like many others, the pandemic saw Camilla spend even more time outdoors and she revealed she has a woodland garden which she tends to at the couple's country home of Highgrove House.

The garden at Highgrove House is incredible

Talking about her stunning outdoor space, the royal said: "I've got a little bit of a woodland garden that I've started and I would love to build that up more. I would love to put down swathes of bulbs, and I would also like to have a proper wildflower meadow."

Camilla added: "I think gardens got people through Covid. They realised how special a garden was and what they could do with it, they could become inventive, even if they hadn’t before they could start growing vegetables.

Both Charles and Camilla are keen gardeners

"It was a sort of spiritual experience for them, they discovered a sort of affinity with the soil – you can go into a garden and you can completely lose yourself, you don’t have to think about anything else, you’re surrounded by nature, you've got birds singing, you’ve got bees buzzing about – there is something very healing about gardens."

MORE: 7 royal garden tips from Kate Middleton, Prince Charles & more

The act of gardening isn't always plain sailing for the royal though, as she did confess that voles had ravaged her strawberries and asparagus roots.

Duchess Camilla likes to read in the peaceful gardens

Royal fans have been treated to many looks at their Gloucestershire home, and a recent image revealed that Camilla has an immaculate space with perfectly pruned hedges to relax and read – dreamy!

Want to see it for yourself? The Royal Gardens at Highgrove are open to the public for guided tours on selected dates between April and October each year and tickets can be bought online.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.