Duchess Camilla reveals her mother helped with first home before Prince Charles The Duchess of Cornwall's mother passed on her gardening tips

The Duchess of Cornwall has opened up about her former home in a new video, revealing that her mother Rosalind Shand was influential in teaching her how to tend to her first garden.

MORE: Prince Charles has the sweetest photo of wife Camilla in his home office

Posted on her Instagram account, The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room, Camilla sat in one of the stunning gardens she now shares with her husband Prince Charles. In the background, a small path cut through hedges and trees leading up to a bench.

She said: "I've always loved gardening but it's not actually until you get a house of your own that I think your interest is really sparked.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles Unveils Incredible Garden At Birkhall Home

"I remember the first house I had, looking at this garden and actually then saying to my mother, 'Help!' You know, where do I go from there? And she came and sort of talked me through a lot of the basics.

"She taught me how to prune, she taught me how to plant, she taught me how to weed," Camilla added, explaining "there's a great art" to weeding.

RELATED: Duchess Camilla gives glimpse into life at Highgrove House with Prince Charles

SEE: Inside Duchess Camilla's £3million childhood home that Prince Charles visited

The Duchess opened up about her mother's gardening tips

Many of the Duchess' followers were thrilled to hear her family story and went on to share their own experiences. "Yes exactly, I feel the same way about my gardens. My Grandmother was my greatest inspiration and teacher. She planted, weeded and gardened all her life. She lived to be 106. I still plant her garlic with the original bulbs," wrote one.

A second penned: "I agree. My grandma taught me gardening skills when I was a child. Today I have my own apartment, small garden but it’s so colourful and so flowered. She’d be proud."

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles' stunning grounds at Highgrove House

Duchess Camilla's mother sadly passed away in 1994, which means the royal was likely referring to one of her houses with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Camilla and Andrew, who divorced in 1995, shared Bolehyde Manor from 1973 until 1986 and Middlewick House in Wiltshire which they purchased in the 80s before selling to Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason in 1995.

Now, however, the Duchess lives in several beautiful homes with Prince Charles, including Clarence House in London, Birkhall in Scotland, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and a country home in Llwynywermod, Wales. Many of their houses boast beautiful grounds since they both have a passion for gardening.

Speaking about the opening of the Highgrove gardens to the public back in 1993, Charles said: "The garden at Highgrove really does spring from my heart and, strange as it may seem to some, creating it has been rather like a form of worship."

MORE: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's remote Scottish home during first lockdown - inside

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.