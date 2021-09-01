Prince Charles' unexpected animal décor at London home revealed The Prince of Wales lives at Clarence House

Prince Charles shares his London royal residence with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall and the grand home has a whole corridor of animal decorations dedicated to the property's former resident, the Queen Mother.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess Camilla's official Twitter account unveiled photographs of the tribute area on Tuesday. The post read: "How many [horse emoji] can you spot along Clarence House's Horse Corridor on @googlearts? Created in the 1870s, the corridor today pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother's love of horses."

The images show a large corridor with regal red carpet and matching baroque-style wallpaper. The curtains and sofa in the shots are also in an eye-catching red hue.

Close up images reveal that the space has many gold-framed paintings of horses hanging proudly upon the walls and there are horse ornaments lined up upon the traditional-looking sideboards.

The Prince of Wales has lovingly preserved this corridor

The Queen Mother, The Prince of Wales's grandmother, lived at Clarence House for nearly 50 years until she passed away at the age of 101 in March 2002.

While Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved into Clarence House, he was sure to keep her memory alive and decided to preserve many of the rooms including the iconic Horse Corridor.

Charles was extremely close to his grandmother and he paid a moving tribute to his "irreplaceable" relative after her death.

Clarence House was the Queen Mother's home for 50 years

In a televised statement from Highgrove House, he said: "Somehow I never thought [her death] would come. She seemed gloriously unstoppable, and ever since I was a child, I adored her.

"She was quite simply the most magical grandmother you could possibly have and I was utterly devoted to her."

Clearly the sentimental type, the Prince of Wales has also revealed a sweet photograph of himself and his wife on their wedding day displayed in his home office.

Between two hand-painted vases and a basket of flowers, a silver frame with a photo from their 2005 wedding day could be seen.

