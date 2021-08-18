Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's sentimental garden photos get the best reaction The Queen Mother lived at Clarence House from 1953 until 2002

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have left royal fans delighted after they revealed they will be sharing more photos inside their London residence, Clarence House.

The announcement was made on their Twitter channel with a series of snaps taken in their stunning garden, which has a very sentimental backstory.

One picture showed vibrant purple lavender surrounded by manicured hedges around a water feature, while another depicted a stone path between two pillars, flanked by a series of trees and plants.

The caption read: "This week we will be taking a look at the Clarence House garden.

"On arriving at Clarence House, visitors are welcomed by the gardens, designed by The Prince of Wales in memory of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother."

In love with the photos, fans commented: "Absolutely gorgeous just like the Queen Mum!! I love lavender," and: "Beautiful tribute."

Charles added the dedicated garden area of Clarence House in 2004–5, in her memory. According to The Royal Collection Trust, "The planting was laid out to His Royal Highness’s own design by members of The Prince’s School of Traditional Arts."

The Queen Mother resided at Clarence House from 1953 until her death at the age of 101 in March 2002.

The Queen Mother with Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew

At the time, the Prince paid a moving tribute to his "irreplaceable" grandmother.

In a televised statement from Highgrove House, he said: "Somehow I never thought [her death] would come. She seemed gloriously unstoppable, and ever since I was a child I adored her.

"She was quite simply the most magical grandmother you could possibly have and I was utterly devoted to her."

Clarence House is now home to Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved into the home, but has kept many of the rooms just as they were when the Queen Mother lived there – including the Horse Corridor.

The Duchess of Cornwall also recently filmed a video appearance inside The Morning Room, originally designed as the breakfast room, which still includes the late royal's personal arrangement of Royal Anchor Chelsea porcelain.

