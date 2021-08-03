The Queen closes doors to visitors as she spends first summer holiday alone The royal residence won't be open to the public until 2022

Her Majesty the Queen began her annual summer holiday at Balmoral at the end of July, and 2 August marked the day that the castle closed its doors to the general public.

The official Instagram account gave an update on Tuesday 3 August, which read: "Balmoral castle and grounds is now closed to the public until April 2022.

The Queen captured on camera at Balmoral

"We would like to thank each and every visitor to the estate throughout 2021 and we hope you all had a very memorable experience. Despite the challenges and restrictions caused by the pandemic it’s been our pleasure to welcome so many happy faces through the gates at Balmoral.

"Our takeaway coffee pod and gate lodge shop will remain open 7 days a week, 10am to 4pm. Please continue to follow our page to receive updates from the estate. We hope to see you all again in 2022 for what will be a very special Royal celebration!"

Her Majesty is residing at Balmoral Castle during summer

The Queen will be experiencing her first summer holiday alone, since her beloved husband Prince Philip passed away in April. However, it is expected that Her Majesty will have plenty of private visitors to her Scottish bolthole over the coming months.

It is reported that Boris Johnson, along with his wife Carrie and son Wilfred could stay for a weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also normally take a trip along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Scotland is where a lot of the royal family like to spend the summer months

During the monarch's time on the estate, it is likely that she will enjoy quiet pastimes such as horse riding and long walks – and with 50,000 acres to explore, she certainly won't be bored!

Next year will be particularly special for the Queen as it will mark her Platinum Jubilee, and we're sure the monarchy will have lots of extra events and celebrations planned at each of her homes around the UK.

