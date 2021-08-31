The Queen to return to Buckingham Palace in October for special reason Her Majesty the Queen will be returning to London

Her Majesty the Queen is currently enjoying her annual summer break at Balmoral, but the monarch will be back to work in October, including a visit to Buckingham Palace to launch The Queen's Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

On this special occasion, the Queen will be joined by her youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, and the ceremony will take place outside on the forecourt of Her Majesty's London home.

While Buckingham Palace is still officially the monarch's permanent place of residence, she has been notably absent from her 775-room home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Mail have reported that the Queen has chosen to now permanently reside at Windsor Castle, a special place in her heart where her late husband Prince Philip lived out his final days before sadly passing away on 9 April.

The Changing of the Guard has resumed at Buckingham Palace

However, despite the official terms, Buckingham Palace, given its central location will of course remain an important part of the monarchy.

In August, royal fans were delighted when The Changing the Guard took place outside the palace for the first time in 18 months.

Her Majesty's London residence is iconic

The royal tradition has now resumed its usual schedule, taking place on the Buckingham Palace forecourt every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and is free for members of the public to watch.

The Queen's Autumnal diary also includes the Opening Ceremony to mark the Sixth Session of the Scottish Parliament on 2 October and a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on 12 October, alongside her daughter, the Princess Royal, to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

The Queen's husband Prince Philip spent his final days at Windsor Castle

As well as in-person engagements around the country, it is believed that Her Majesty will still continue to utilise technology conducting video calls from the comfort of her home if required, just as she did during the pandemic.

