The Queen's staff have to follow surprising rule at Buckingham Palace home

The Queen's impressive homes require a small army to keep operations running smoothly, which is why they boast plenty of bedrooms for live-in staff.

However, there are some restrictions that come with living and working in the monarch's residences, such as Buckingham Palace.

One of the more recent changes to take place dictates that staff can not have pet dogs come to work with them – despite the fact that the Queen herself is a huge dog-lover with her own pet Corgis.

The centuries-long tradition was reportedly put to an end in 2018 by The Lord Chamberlain, head of the Queen’s household, The Express reported. It cited hygiene and security as the reasons behind the decision.

And it's not just Buckingham Palace – the rule is also thought to extend to all of the Queen’s official residences including Windsor Castle and Sandringham House in Norfolk.

The monarch is a huge dog-lover

Her Majesty's London property features a whopping 775 rooms, including 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms and 19 different state rooms, according to the official website of the British Monarchy.

It is also equipped with a chapel, a post office, a staff cafeteria, a doctor's office (outfitted for surgical procedures), a movie theatre and an indoor swimming pool.

Buckingham Palace in London

And the Queen's pets have access to the entire building! In Brian Hoey's 2011 tell-all book Not In Front of the Corgis, a royal footman told the author that Queen Elizabeth's beloved canines "are allowed unrestricted access to any part of any royal residence; nowhere is off-limits." As they're not completely house-trained, the pups supposedly sometimes relieve themselves inside the Palace and footmen have to clean up after them.

Her Majesty has Candy, who is a cross between a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a dachshund, as well as two corgi puppies. Despite saying she didn't want to have any more puppies in her advanced years, she was gifted two, Fergus and Muick, by her son Prince Andrew during lockdown.

Sadly, Fergus the dorgi died in May 2021. But the following month on what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, Andrew is said to have bought his mother another puppy to replace Fergus.

