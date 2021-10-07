Why Gino D'Acampo's mountainous home with wife Jessica is the perfect family nest The celebrity chef has homes in Hertfordshire and Sardinia

Gino D'Acampo has two beautiful homes that he shares with his wife Jessica and their three children Luciano, Rocco and Mia – and he's opened up about why the family's Sardinia property was the perfect retreat over the past year.

MORE: Gino D'Acampo's fans spot personalised kitchen feature in sweet photo with daughter Mia

The This Morning star splits his time between Hertfordshire and Sardinia, but his family spent much of their time in Italy following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with HELLO!, Gino explained why his time at the mountainous property was actually "the best time I had in the last 10 years."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gino D'acampo Reveals Stunning Living Room Inside Sardinian Home

Speaking about how he found spending all the extra time at home, Gino said: "I was extremely lucky when all this COVID happened. The first thing that I did was to fly my family to the island of Sardinia where we live, you know, I live six months a year in the UK and six months there. We work there. And I'm telling you, for us, COVID was a non-existent thing.

EXCLUSIVE: Gino D'Acampo reveals surprising secret to happy marriage with wife of 20 years Jessica

SEE: Gino D'Acampo's stunning homes are like museums - see inside

Gino shared this sweet family photo during the lockdown

"We flew into Italy and straight into our house, which is on the mountain and there are not many people around. So really, we do enjoy it. The fact that something happened in the world and we were all together in Italy, I didn't really feel it. I feel bad to say sometimes, but it was the best time I had in the last 10 years," the celebrity chef added.

Gino has shared glimpses inside both of his homes with his followers. His rustic Italian property features a huge open fireplace and stone flooring and is decorated with leather and wooden accents.

The This Morning star's kitchen in Sardinia

Meanwhile, Gino and his family also own a beautiful property in Hertfordshire which is believed to be worth £1.25million. Unlike his second home, this one is finished with pastel paints and a large white kitchen with marble worktops.

Although Gino has been pictured with his daughter Mia whipping up treats on many occasions, he told HELLO! that Jessica actually does the majority of the cooking in their household – which is largely down to his work schedule.

"Me and my children cook together but it doesn't happen often because you can imagine our life is so hectic," he divulged. "I don't know, most of the time I have no idea when I'm coming back home so I never have the chance to cook with my kids as much as I would like to do it.

Gino and his daughter Mia baking in their Hertfordshire kitchen

"But whenever I get the chance, yes. There is always someone in the kitchen with me but not my wife though. Not my wife because we argue in the kitchen. She says that she knows best but I say that I know best. So it's always one or the other."

Although the couple are very passionate about their cuisine, Gino was full of praise for his wife. "She's a great cook," he added. "I would say 80 per cent of the time it's done by her and 20 per cent of the time it's done by me because I come home late."

RELATED: This Morning stars' super-chic homes: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and more

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.