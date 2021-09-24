Holly Willoughby's totally zen features at £3m family home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby lives in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their children Belle, Harry and Chester, but despite being a busy family home, it has zen vibes in abundance.

Holly, who has just launched new women's lifestyle website called Wylde Moon, is very in tune with her spiritual side and loves energy healing, crystals and wellness.

Her mission to create a happy and peaceful life extends to her idyllic £3million house in south west London where she has a range of different relaxing features.

Holly is a big fan of energy-enchancing crystals

When Holly showed off her living room on Instagram, she revealed it has a focal feature of crystals. On the chic grey sofa, the star has baby pink cushions and there is also a white tray filled with special stones - bringing good vibes to Holly's lounge.

The star burns white sage for cleansing

Within another room, the presenter has more crystals and she revealed them as she was burning white sage. She wrote: "Morning rituals... #whitesage for purification not inhalation before you ask!"

Gardening is another passion of Holly's

Getting outdoors is often linked with mental wellness, and Holly is sure to spend lots of quality time in her stunning garden. As well as relaxing on her wicker furniture in the sunshine, she likes to get to work with gardening too.

We love Holly's roll top bath

The star got stuck into some gardening during the lockdown, and shared a photo showing how she has raised beds for growing fruit and vegetables, while she was also growing some potatoes in sacks on the patio alongside.

The star takes relaxation very seriously

For lots of people, their bathrooms are a place for total bliss and that's no exception for Holly. The star has shown off a few pamper sessions from inside her glorious bathroom which is complete with an Instagram-worthy roll top bath. Dreamy!

Fans will be pleased to know that Holly has written a book going into detail about her wellness journey – and we can't wait to get our hands on a copy.

