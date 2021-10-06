Holly Willoughby reveals unseen part of £3m house in emotional video

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby lives in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their children Belle, Harry and Chester – and on Tuesday the star revealed a previously unseen part of their £3million mansion.

Holly took to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting-yet-emotional announcement to her fans – a copy of her brand-new book Reflections had landed at her door.

The star sat in one of the rooms of her house, a space we haven't seen online before. Behind the presenter was a wall of built-in cupboards in a trendy navy shade. The cabinets have silver handles and the ceiling's spotlights could clearly be seen.

Eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted the corner of a drumkit tucked behind Holly, suggesting this is a space for the children to come and play.

The excited star talked to fans about her publication, revealing it has pretty much been 40 years in the making, drawing on all her life events.

Holly has a gorgeous property

Elsewhere in Holly's home, the star has more fitted cabinets for an immaculate finish. The star often poses for Instagram photos with a backdrop of in-built cupboards in a duck egg hue.

The family kitchen also benefits from lots of storage with plenty of cabinets but the crème de la crème is the huge marble island in the centre of the room where we have seen Holly dishing up delicious meals.

The star likes to spend time her her London garden

Outside, Holly has a beautiful garden and in many interviews alongside Phillip Schofield on This Morning, the star has expressed her keen interest in gardening.

One Instagram photograph shows her beaming at the camera while planting some potatoes outside in grow bags.

Another snap revealed the star putting on a brave face during summer showers to host a barbeque outdoors.

