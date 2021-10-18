20 best tech gift ideas for Christmas 2021: From Apple's new launches to Sky Glass, Google, Samsung & MORE

Tech gifts make the BEST gifts for Christmas. Whether you're shopping for a loved one who has everything, a parent who gets excited over a new gadget, a brother or sister who is APPLE obsessed, or just browsing for gift ideas for yourself, we've searched for the top requested tech gifts for 2021. From Samsung's impressive new flip phone, to the Apple Watch Series 7, the new Kindle for book lovers, Sky Glass and Google Chromecast for TV-a-holics or the latest camera gadgets for budding photographers.

The best tech gifts for Chrismas 2021...

Apple iPhone 13

Oh. So. Pro. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are packed with new features, including the powerful A15 Bionic, a huge leap in battery life, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion and our biggest camera upgrade ever on an iPhone.

Cinematic mode offers beautiful focus transitions in video, macro photography comes to the Ultra Wide camera, and later this year, users can capture and edit in ProRes. The iPhone went to film school, so you don’t have to.

iPhone 13 Pro, from £39.54/month, Carphone Warehouse

Sky Glass - Ultimate TV

Sky Glass has probably been all over your Instagram feed with celebrities and influencers showing off their new screen candy. Sky's anticipated new launch is perfect for Christmas and we predict high demand for the 'Ultimate TV'. With a pixel perfect 4K screen, you can sit close up to Sky Glass, and get a crystal-clear view of all the TV shows you love.

What's more, Sky Glass quickly learns exactly which shows, channels and apps you love. Just say "What should I watch?" to get recommendations tailored for you. How clever is that?

Sky Glass Ultimate TV, Sky Glass from £13 a month + £26 a month for Sky Ultimate TV (includes Netflix), Sky

Kindle Paperwhite 2021

Released on 27 October 2021, everyone is excited for the new Kindle Paperwhite. With 8 GB, and a 6.8" display, this will take your reading experience to the next level. What's more, there's an adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life and 20% faster page turns compared to the previous generation.

Kindle Paperwhite new for 2021, £139.99, Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7

Full screen ahead! Apple Watch Series 7 has the largest, most advanced display yet while still being the most durable Apple Watch ever. With Always-On Retina display, and features to measure your ECG and blood oxygen levels, the future of health has never been more convenient.

Apple Watch Series 7, £469, Currys

Facebook Portal+

Introducing Facebook's largest integrated HD display with adjustable tilt, Hi-Fidelity audio and Smart Sound. Let's put it this way - Portal+ a powerful way to stay focused on the people and tasks that matter most. This is the perfect gift for anyone who works from home often and wants to look as professional as possible on their work calls.

Portal+, £349, Portal from Facebook

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Wondering what to get the trendsetter of the family? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 has been created for those not afraid to stand out. The modern revival of the flip-phone comes in four trendy colours, and the enlarged cover screen makes checking notifications or taking calls on the go easy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, 128GB £949, 256GB, £999, John Lewis

Google Nest Mini for 2021

Improved sound quality and bass to help blast Christmas tunes while you decorate the tree and wrap your presents. Powered by Google Assistant, Nest Mini is on hand to help set helpful reminders and answer all your Christmas questions, from shop closing times for any last minute panic buys, to helping with your Christmas quiz! With a custom 100% recycled fabric cover, this gift ticks the boxes as being functional and sustainable. Comes in four beautiful colours; Chalk, Charcoal, Coral and Sky, and can be hung on the wall next to your festive decorations

Nest Mini, £49, John Lewis

Apple AirPods Max

A perfect balance of exhilarating high-fidelity audio and the effortless magic of AirPods. With a stunning design, H1 chip and industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation, you’ll hear every note with a new sense of clarity.

AirPods Max, £549, Currys

Sonos Roam

Enjoy the unmatched Sonos experience on Wifi, and stream directly from your smartphone, tablet, or computer using Bluetooth. Roam automatically connects to your home network and pairs with your phone when you're away. So all you have to think about is what to play.

Sonos Roam, £179, Sonos

Apple Airpods Pro

AirPods Pro deliver an unparalleled wireless audio experience. AirPods Pro are sweat- and water-resistant, making them perfect for active lifestyles and the Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life to keep you on the go.

AirPods Pro, £209, John Lewis

Google Chromecast 2021

From big blockbusters to true crime documentaries, Chromecast with Google TV is the perfect gift for anyone looking to lock in some serious TV time this Christmas. Google TV organises everything from your favourite streaming services into a single place and the new voice controlled remote can help you search by mood or genre, so you can find your favourite Christmas films easily!

The 'For You' tab gives the whole family their own personalised watch suggestions and Google TV’s Watchlist lets you bookmark movies and shows to watch later. You can even experience multi-room audio with Chromecast when grouping it with other Nest speakers

Google Chromecast, £30, Amazon

Apple iPad Mini

Help your friends and family unleash their creativity and productivity this holiday with the all-new iPad mini, which features an all-screen 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and comes in four gorgeous finishes. With new advanced cameras, Centre Stage, support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), and delivering up to 80% faster performance, this is the most capable iPad mini ever.

iPad mini, £479, Currys

Canon Zoemini Mobile Photo Printer

The pocket sized Zoemini from Canon is the perfectly portable solution for printing photos on the go. It wirelessly connects to your phone or tablet and prints off your pics wherever you are. And you can add loads of special filters and effects with the Canon Mini Print app (available on iOS and Android).

Canon Zoemini Mobile Photo Printer, £199.99, John Lewis

Marshall Acton II BT

The Acton II may be compact, but its sound is nothing short of large. Perfect for the avid audiophile, this dynamic compact speaker features three dedicated class D amplifiers that power its dual tweeters and subwoofer. It produces a well-balanced, powerful audio experience, yet can fit in the tiniest of spaces. Plus, with Bluetooth 5.0 technology you can play your music in glorious, stereo sound with no wires required. Or, for the less tech-savvy, you can plug it into your device or record player.

Marshall Acton II BT, from £219.99, Selfridges

Apple AirTag

It’s the perfect holiday gift for anyone with a knack for losing things. Misplacing something like your wallet doesn’t have to be a big deal when it has AirTag attached. AirTag — a super-easy way to keep track of your stuff.

AirTag, from £29, Amazon

The Samsung Frame TV

The Frame TV brings both entertainment and art into the home this Christmas. The QLED 4K and Dual LED technology allows you to experience the brilliance of lifelike colour and unbelievable detail. When users aren’t watching TV on The Frame it turns into a blank canvas to showcase fabulous art pieces or even cherished family photographs.

Samsung Frame TV, from £399, Samsung

Apple iMac24

The new colourful iMac24 makes an amazing gift for the special person on your list, from students, to creators and professionals, to the entire family. Spread festive cheer with the colorful iMac, which features a stunning new compact design.

iMac 24”, from £1,449, Currys

Polaroid Now+

Polaroid lovers, rejoice! The Polaroid Now+ camera is a step up from the original point-and-shoot version released in 2020. The improved design boasts the core features such as autofocus, dynamic flash, and self-timer, but now comes with a tripod mount to steady your ideas. Connect to the Polaroid app to unlock new creative tools, or mix it up with five experimental lens filters.

Polaroid Now+ Starter Pack, £179.99, Polaroid

Apple HomePod Mini

HomePod mini is jam-packed with innovation, providing room-filling sound, an intelligent assistant and smart home control, while keeping your information private and secure. Put one in each room, or create a stereo pair for an immersive soundstage. HomePod mini is designed to fit anywhere in the house.

HomePod Mini, £89, John Lewis

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K brings the best of TV together with your favourite Apple devices and services — in a powerful experience that will transform your living room. Paired with a new Siri Remote for precise control, families can relax together watching Christmas films, listening to a holiday playlist on Apple Music or kick off the new year with an Apple Fitness+ workout.

Apple TV 4K, from £169, Amazon

