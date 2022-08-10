25 Best pink gifts for her: Unique & pretty pink gift ideas for pink lovers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pink is having a real moment right now, which is great for those of us who really just love it. Everyone has that one friend who's really into pink, and luckily that means they're just really easy to buy for!

If you're shopping for birthday present for your friend who loves pink, let this be a pink gift guide just for you…

Best pink gifts for her

Pink roses

Paloma pink roses bouquet, £30, M&S

You can't beat flowers! This stunning rose bouquet contains 12 roses and will suit any special occasion, whether it is for a birthday, an anniversary or to say congratulations, these roses are sure to impress.

Pink rosé

Lady A rosé, £13, Ocado

Any fan of rosé will know it's all about the Soho Farmhouse Lady A rosé. With the butterfly designed by Damian Hurst, it’s a perfect blend of art and wine and makes a great gift.

Pink hair tools

ghd Pink Collection, prices start from £169, John Lewis

The iconic ghd Pink Collection is back for 2022. The breast cancer awareness campaign-driving collection focuses on joyful body and breast positivity with the new vibrant orchid shade. So, not only is it truly fabulous, but it has been designed to include a self-check reminder so whenever you style your hair you remember to 'Take Control Now' and check your boobs.

A pink coffee cup

Pink nomad travel mug, £20, Nespresso

If your friend loves pink and she's obsessed with coffee, this is the perfect gift. The rose shade is limited edition so do not miss out

Pink lipstick

Chanel Rouge Allure Lipstick in 194 Sensibilité, £35, Chanel

Oh darling, a pink Chanel lipstick will bring a smile to her face. This shade is new for fall, and it's flying off the shelves.

Pink digital radio

Roberts Revival Petite DAB/DAB+/FM Bluetooth radio, £99.99, Selfridges

The smallest Roberts Revival sound and style now fits in the palm of your hand. Flick between digital and FM radio or stream your playlists and podcasts via Bluetooth. You can even plug in headphones for undisturbed listening.

Pink handbag

Pink Mayfair bag, £136.50, Aspinal of London

The pink Nano Mayfair is currently on sale (hurrah!) and it's the tiny version of Kate Middleton's loved Mayfair Aspinal of London handbag.

Pink ovenware

Our Place Ovenware in Spice, $195, Our Place

The Ovenware collection will change the way you cook in your oven - and with a gorgeous pink 'Spice' colour, you'll be in heaven. The set includes an ultra-versatile Oven Pan for baking and roasting that also works as a stovetop griddle; the Bakers, a trio of stoneware baking dishes; and a nontoxic, reusable Oven Mat. It also fits neatly together to maximise storage.

Pink sweatshirt

Pink 365 sweatshirt in Lotus Pink, £100, Pangaia

The 365 sweatshirt is made from 100% Organic Cotton, and let's talk about the colour! Lotus Pink shares its name with the desaturated pink petals of the aquatic perennial, the Lotus flower.

Pink 2023 diary

Smythson pink Panama diary, £180, Smythson

A rose pink diary is a must! Look forward to a new year with a diary that's small enough to slot into your tote or briefcase, but large enough for those longer to-do lists.

Pink Yankee candle

Pink Sands Yankee Candle, £23.39, Yankee Candle

You can always count on Yankee Candle to give us every colour under the sun, so it's great to see 'Pink Sands' serving up just the right amount of pink to spark serious joy.

Pink coffee table book

Yves Saint Laurent Catwalk: The Complete Haute Couture Collections, £37.49, Amazon

This definitive publication opens with a concise history of Yves Saint Laurent. Each collection is introduced by a short text unveiling its influences and highlights, and illustrated with a gallery of carefully curated catwalk images.

Pink perfume

Parfums de Marly Oriana eau de parfum 75ml, £210, Selfridges

A hypnotic scent, the Oriana eau de parfum is infused with Chantilly cream and is filled with soft, floral and fruity accords. Created with a heart of orange blossom, blackcurrant and raspberry, it’s stacked on a base of marshmallow, ambrette, Chantilly cream and musk and topped with mandarin, bergamot, grapefruit accords. Swoon worthy!

Pink coffee machine

Pink SMEG coffee machine, £329.95, John Lewis

Calling all coffee lovers! The ECF01 Coffee Machine from Smeg lets you enjoy an authentic espresso, cappuccino, latte or latte macchiato from the comfort of your own home - and the pink design will just be the perfect addition to anyone's home.

Pink vase

Fluted glass vase, £34.99, H&M

This light pink glass vase looks a lot more expensive than it is. This is a showstopper gift, and perfect for a pal who's just moved into her dream home and wants more pink additions.

Pink electric toothbrush

Rose gold sonic toothbrush, £109, Spotlight Oral Care

If you're looking for a pink toothbrush to buy as a gift, the Spotlight Oral Care limited edition rose gold design is excellent for pink lovers.

Pink face tool

Foreo Bear, £279, FOREO

Look at how cute this is, but it's actually cute AND it works. The new BEAR is a smart microcurrent facial toning device from Swedish power-house FOREO. The fierce device tightens and firms the skin for a youthful, contoured complexion. Also comes in a mini size.

Pink nail polish

Nail Glow by Dior, £25, Dior Beauty

This is a bestseller for a reason! It's the first nail care enamel by Dior that gives the effect of a french manicure in just one application.

Pink makeup bag

Glossier beauty bag, £32, Glossier

Glossier is synonymous with millennial pink so it's no surprise that the brand has plenty of pretty pink gifting options. Whether you're after a pink hoodie, a pink eyeliner or a pink beauty bag, the choice is all yours.

Pink jewellery box

Smiley jewellery box, £55, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery

Introducing the happiest of accessories! The Smiley jewellery box is great for travel.

Pink pyjamas

Pink pyjamas, £28, Marks & Spencer

An eye-catching star print gives these cosy pure cotton pyjamas a jazzy twist. Cool Comfort technology helps to wick away moisture so you feel comfy throughout the night.

Pink skincare

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment, from £19, Cult Beauty

Skincare isn't all about aesthetics, but sometimes it's nice to use something that works - and looks good on the dressing table. Glow Recipe is such a cute brand, but it gives stellar results. This Glow Recipe AHA Night Treatment makes for a great gift.

Pink trainers

Pink Converse All Star sneakers in Cherry Blossom, £64.99, Office

Love is in the air with this design made from pink canvas uppers and red lips, complete with the OG rubber sole.

Pink insulated water bottle

Le Creuset Insulated Drinks Bottle, £27, John Lewis

Keeping you hydrated throughout the day, the Le Creuset stainless steel bottle - in Shell Pink - keeps your water or drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours.

Pink diamond ring

Pink diamond ring, £1,394, Angara

Well, a girl can dream…

