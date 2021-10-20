12 best Halloween decorations for the house & garden: Door wreaths, outdoor lights & spooky decor ideas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The countdown to Halloween has officially begun! Get organised ahead of the spooky season with our round-up of the best Halloween decorations for your house and garden. From door wreaths to outdoor lights, table centrepieces to glitter baubles, browse the best buys from Amazon, John Lewis, and more.

READ: Best Halloween party supplies: Scary party food ideas, games, kids gift bags & MORE

The best Halloween door wreaths

Halloween Pumpkin Wreath, £36.99, Etsy

Adorned in orange pumpkin baubles and glittering black tinsel, this spooky wreath is the ultimate Halloween centrepiece!

SHOP: 39 easy Halloween costume ideas for women: From fallen angels to Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

MORE: 14 fun Halloween crafts and games for kids – and some for adults too

Witch Wreath, £24.99 / $39.99, Amazon

Amazon is selling this fun and quirky witch wreath for just £24.99 – the kids will love it too!

Gothic Door Wreath, £55, Not On The High Street

This gothic-inspired door wreath interweaves grey washed twigs with silk roses and a feathered faux crow.

Halloween Pumpkin Wreath, £47, Not on The High Street

Looking for something more seasonal and less scary? This gorgeous garland is made from natural vines and maple leaves.

The best outdoor lights for Halloween

Pumpkin Lights, £7.99 / $13.98, Amazon

These battery-powered lights are the perfect addition to your haunted house. They're ideal for brightening up your windows or as a table decoration.

Spider Web Lights, £17.99, Etsy

Give them a fright with these spider web lights! You can hang them both inside and outdoors, plus they can be adjusted to eight different brightness modes.

Halloween Lantern, £18.99, Lights4fun

Equipped with a flickering LED within, opt for a haunted house lantern this Halloween. Designed for outdoor use, simply leave this no-fuss light outside and place it on a timer for spooky effects night after night.

Halloween accessories

Six Mini Pumpkin Lights, £29.99, Not On The High Street

Decorate your home with this set of six mini glass illuminated pumpkins. Use them as either party table centrepieces or place them on your windowsill for trick or treaters.

Halloween Pumpkin Stickers, £6.50, Not on The High Street

Stacey Solomon would love these! For just £6.50 Not on the High Street is selling packs of decorative stickers made from permanent outdoor vinyl. Easy to use, they can be used on both real and artificial pumpkins.

Boo Doormat, £10.92, Not On The High Street

Welcome guests with this super cute doormat!

Halloween candles, £9, Not On The High Street

These one-of-a-kind candles can be used as unique centrepieces around the house. Choose between pumpkin and skull designs.

Halloween Baubles (Set of 12), £8, John Lewis

Baubles aren't just for Christmas! Add these orange and white ornaments to a spine-tingling Halloween tree or dot them around your house for a hint of sparkle.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.