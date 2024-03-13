Slimline velvet hangers (approved by Style Sisters) helped me instantly double my closet space

When I moved from a flat with huge wardrobes to one with, let’s just say an, erm, more ‘efficient’ closet system (okay, they're tiny), I had to scramble to figure out how to store my hanging clothes with only about half the space.

Granted, I did "Marie Kondo" a lot of my clothes by thrifting or donating, but even after saying a gentle goodbye to them and thanking them for their service, the remaining joy-sparking pieces sure did still take up a lot of room!

Enter slimline velvet hangers as loved by famed space savers Style Sisters, who are the British fairy godmothers when it comes to organising your home. The detoxing and organising duo, Gemma and Charlotte, have been called on by celebrities to declutter their homes, from Rochelle Humes and Frankie Bridge to Vicky Pattison and Vogue Williams.

While rotating spice racks and drawer dividers are among some of their go-to's, which they share on their Instagram Stories, one failsafe product they rely on are slimline hangers.

And so out went the chunky wooden hangers I used before (although, full disclosure, my husband still uses them - he just won’t let them go) replaced by the more functional, efficient and dare I say stylish, velvet hangers that gave my closet an instant upgrade.

While Style Sisters do have their own line of velvet hangers – the Style Sisters Slimline Velvet Clothes Hangers are £24 for a pack of 20 at Very – the ones I have were a sale buy on Amazon, and I found some similar ones you can shop now that are on sale! For wet clothes or air drying (while it's never happened, I'm always a little paranoid about colour transfer), I also bought some super chic space-saving gold slimline hangers that I love, too.

The velvet hangers are so slim that they save a ton of space and are perfect for hanging all of those pieces that have a tendency to slip off, like strappy tops and dresses. And you can buy these handy velvet hanger clips if you want to hang trousers or skirts, or hang pieces together. Plus they’re not too expensive, so it’s a win-win.

Amazon’s non-slip velvet hangers are super thin, about 6mm in width, so you can fit almost double the amount of clothes in your wardrobe. This invention neatly fits into your wardrobe, and looks super luxe, thanks to the velvet texture, but the velvet hangers are also practical and affordable - especially with a discount in Amazon’s sale.

The slimline hangers’ velvet texture grip onto your clothes, so you can say goodbye to that annoying shirt that is hanging on by one pesky sleeve. This creation also comes with a bar across so you can fold trousers, or skirts, in your hanging space. The hangers themselves rotate 360 degrees to fit in any space, plus they can hold up to 5kg each.

Along with my coveted Amazon shelf dividers and drawer dividers, the hangers were such a game-changer for my tiny closets.

For those who want to find out even more about space-saving and detoxing your home, garage or loft, the Style Sisters’ book, Style Sisters: Helping You Live an Organised & Stylish Life, which is currently in the Amazon sale, is well worth checking out. The go-to guide shares Gemma and Charlotte's how-to’s, but also home inspiration, which may inspire you to get creative in your home - maybe even a room in the house.

Fans include Amanda Holden, who says: "This book is an absolute must-have - add style, organisation and a whole sense of calm to your home with their amazing advice."

Other celeb fans include Rochelle Humes, who says: "Style Sisters came into our house, helped make it a home and changed our lives for the better. They are so brilliant at what they do."

And Vogue Williams also gives them the thumbs up. "I am obsessed by everything these girlies do", she said. "They have so many space-saving and organising tips that you just don't think of yourself."