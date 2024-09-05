The best Halloween Advent Calendars for counting down to spooky season in 2024

Are you one of those people who are planning your Halloween decorations as soon as September 1 rolls around? Or do you have kids who love the spooky holiday almost as much as Christmas? Then you’ll absolutely want to be getting a Halloween advent calendar!

As the name suggests, these fun calendars help you count down to October 31, much in the same way that a regular advent calendar counts down to the visit from Santa. They’re filled with spooky-themed toys or gifts - and they often have 13 doors because, well - do I really need to explain that one?

They’re great to help little ones build excitement for Halloween - and great for grown-ups too. After all, some adults love the spooky fun of Halloween just as much - if not more so - as kids do. Why should they miss out?

One word of warning though, these are niche products which tend to sell out. So if you see something that you like, don't sleep on it!

How we chose the best Halloween Advent Calendars

Reviews: Where it wasn't possible to try the advent calendars ourselves, we only included options with a high volume of positive reviews from verified shoppers

We wanted to cater to all budgets in this gift guide, from those wanting a budget advent calendar to those with a bit more to spend. Variety: Although Halloween is kind of a set theme, we tried to include different types of calendars within the realms of spookiness - from scary Funko Pop figures to Halloween-themed gnomes, and cross stitch!

The best Halloween Advent Calendars to shop now

Funko POP 13 Day Spooky Countdown Calendar © Funko POP Number of windows: 13 Type: Collectable Funko figures As a horror film fan, I’m super excited about this Halloween advent calendar! It contains mini Funko collectables from some of my favourite movies of all time - and the level of detail on them is wild! I don’t want to spoil all the surprises but some highlights include Pennywise from It, Nightmare on Elm St’s Freddy Kruger and the twins from the Shining. I’m definitely adding this one to basket!



13 Nights of Halloween Spooky Spells Advent Calendar © Something Different Wholesale Number of windows: 13

13 Type: Home decorations & candles This advent calendar is a particularly popular choice for 2024, with 13 candle and Halloween-themed home decoration treats designed to ward off unwanted energy and embrace the season of spirits. Plus it comes with a drawstring bag so you can always have your spell kit organised and to hand. We don’t want to spoil all the surprises but highlights include a coffin-shaped obsidian crystal, a crescent moon obsidian crystal, a mystical moon tealight holder and opium fragranced tealights.



Halloween Cross Stitch Countdown Calendar © Marvling Brothers Limited £60 AT NOTONTHEHIGHSTREET

Number of windows: 30

30 Type: Cross stitch projects The great thing about this Halloween advent calendar is that once you’ve reached October 31st, you’ll have created 30 lovely decorations in time for your Halloween celebrations. Each day you’ll open an easy-to-complete cross-stitch project to complete, from magical wizards to black cats. There’s everything you need to complete each project, including cloth, cotton, needles and there’s even a mini wooden hoop so you can frame your favourite one.



Bubble Witch Cosmetics Halloween Advent Calendar © Bubble Witch Cosmetics £45 AT ETSY UK

$61.76 AT ETSY US Number of windows: 30

30 Type: Fill it yourself If you’re after something a bit more sustainable, check this out - a beautifully hand made retro-style advent calender that will last a lifetime. Fill it up with candy, toys or any other spooky treats of your choice. Each pocket features a spooky design and it’s made of 100% cotton.



Halloween Gnome Calendar © YGYZKJSD Number of Windows: 30

30 Type: Gnome dolls and toys I have no idea when gnomes became synonymous with Halloween but I’m so here for it! This is a cute advent calendar for kids, containing Halloween-themed gnomes and other assorted toys.

