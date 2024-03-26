Victoria Beckham’s home candle revealed - and it might be familiar to royal fans

As far as celebrity Instagram accounts go, Victoria Beckham’s is up there with our favourites - and personally, I’m always on the lookout for glimpses inside the incredible properties where she lives.

You can imagine my delight then, when she shared a look inside her beautiful West London home’s sitting room - which revealed not only a beautiful vase of spring blossoms but the scented candle which fragrances the room.

In the snap of son Romeo reclining in an armchair in the chic space, we can clearly see a Diptyque candle - it’s the Figuier scent - aka the fig tree fragrance.

Victoria shared the snap of Romeo in her Instagram stories - revealing her candle choice

Royal fans will no doubt be familiar with the French brand, which was founded in 1961 - the brand was chosen by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to scent St George’s Chapel for their wedding (As revealed in Omid Scobie’s Finding Freedom book) the perfume they chose was Baies, however - not VB’s fave Figuier.

So what’s all the fuss about the candles and are they worth the price tag? (you can currently get the Figuier for £56 / $72.80 at John Lewis/Space NK) We investigate...

Are Diptyque candles worth it?

For your money, you’ll be getting a hand-poured paraffin wax candle with an average of 50-60 hours burn time. The brand has a focus on natural ingredients - each candle is crafted using a blend of waxes, high-quality essential oils, and perfumes. Then there’s the packaging and presentation of the candle - They come in chic glass jars with simple labels, which makes them visually appealing as both home decor items and gifts.

HELLO!’s head of commerce and Lifestyle, Leanne Bayley, has some thoughts:

"Diptyque is one of my favourite candle brands - especially the limited edition candles that get released throughout the year,” she says. They're almost collector's items in my eyes. The scents are divine and the French-born brand has nailed the allure of exclusivity.

“It just looks expensive and it smells expensive too. I don't burn my candle often (what can I say, I'm precious over them), but when I do, I make a real moment of it. The dream would be to have them all over my house, preferably with a husband that looked like David Beckham to use his posh snuffer on them at the end of the night (if you know, you know)."

Diptyque candles pros and cons

Pros:

High-quality ingredients: Diptyque candles are made from premium-quality ingredients, including natural waxes and essential oils.

Diptyque candles are made from premium-quality ingredients, including natural waxes and essential oils. Fragrance: Shoppers give the brand's fragranges a massive thumbs up. There are a wide range of unique fragrances available, each one creating a different mood.

Shoppers give the brand's fragranges a massive thumbs up. There are a wide range of unique fragrances available, each one creating a different mood. Design: The stylish and minimalist design of the candles makes them a good fit for any interior. Nestled within glass jars with simple labels, they elevate any space and make beautiful decor items.

The stylish and minimalist design of the candles makes them a good fit for any interior. Nestled within glass jars with simple labels, they elevate any space and make beautiful decor items. Long burn time: Diptyque candles typically have a long burn time, estimated between 50-60 hours. With proper care, they can burn evenly and last for a significant amount of time.

Diptyque candles typically have a long burn time, estimated between 50-60 hours. With proper care, they can burn evenly and last for a significant amount of time. Versatility: The candles can be used in so many settings, from adding a cosy touch to a living room, elevating a spa experience, or add a chic touch to a special occasion, a la Meghan and Harry.

Cons:

Higher price point: These chic candles come with a premium price tag. They might not be the best choice for shoppers on a tight budget.

These chic candles come with a premium price tag. They might not be the best choice for shoppers on a tight budget. Scent intensity: Some shoppers found the candles overpowering, especially in smaller spaces.

Some shoppers found the candles overpowering, especially in smaller spaces. Mess: Diptyque candles can produce soot and residue when burned, especially if the wick is not properly trimmed or the candle is placed in a drafty area. To avoid this, inspect the wick after every use.

Diptyque Brand history

Diptyque was founded in Paris in 1961 by three friends - Christiane Gautrot, Desmond Knox-Leet, and Yves Coueslant. At first, they began as a fabric and wallpaper design house but in 1963, they introduced their first scented candles. The Parisian elite loved the beautifully presented candles, which featured unique fragrances and the chic minimalist design, which is very much unchanged to the candles you see today.

Over the years, Diptyque expanded its product line to include perfumes, room sprays, diffusers, and skin care, but the candles remain the cornerstone of the brand today.