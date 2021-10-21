Sarah Ferguson's book inspired by Royal Lodge will amaze you

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Duchess of York's very own children's book, The Enchanted Oak Tree, was inspired by the regal home, Royal Lodge, she shares with Prince Andrew.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shows off beautiful corner of her idyllic garden

When the Sarah Ferguson read her story on her Fergie and Friends YouTube channel, she positioned herself in her garden in front of her very own oak tree.

In the video, Sarah gestured behind her to the huge tree, which had been decorated with fairies, butterflies and a mushroom.

The royal appeared to take inspiration from her own garden

Elsewhere in the royal garden, where Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice spent lots of time when growing up, Eugenie has a personalised wooden swing hanging from another tree. Sarah herself revealed this when she posted a photograph of her daughter Eugenie stat on the swing to read a book, appearing on the Fergie and Friends channel.

The Duchess often invites the public into her home virtually, by filming lots of her Fergie and Friends videos around her royal home and garden.

Princess Eugenie has a personalised swing in her childhood home

The majority of Sarah's content is shot in front of creative backdrops in keeping with the theme of the story, but occasionally the royal doesn't use these, consequently allowing fans to see right inside her beautiful home.

One of the rooms which has been used for filming on several occasions is a vintage-style sitting room complete with a cosy fireplace. The space has bold floral wallpaper and ornate accessories.

Royal Lodge is seriously beautiful

The conservatory provides another common backdrop for Sarah, and we can see why – it is truly stunning. The light and airy space has a distinctly botanical feel with an upholstered floral chair and floral vases. One day, when Sarah was pictured sitting there, the room also had red, pink, and white roses in vases which were lined up on her drinks cabinet.

