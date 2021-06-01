Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's marital home undergoes major transformation The former royal home has become so modern

Before moving into Royal Lodge in Windsor, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York lived at Sunninghill Park in Ascot – and the property has now been knocked down and rebuilt.

PHOTOS: Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's mansion hosted daughters' weddings – inside

Photos obtained by the MailOnline show the new owner, oil and gas businessman Timur Kulibayev, has created a modern mansion with a white exterior and large glass balconies.

Meanwhile, Andrew and Sarah's marital home, which was a wedding gift from the Queen, had a more country aesthetic with a red brick exterior.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals glimpse inside home with Prince Andrew

It featured 12 bedrooms while the new building has six en-suite bedrooms, including a children's wing – but it is not dissimilar in size.

The new property also now boasts luxurious features such as a gym with steam, ice and sauna rooms, a games room, a library and a 25-metre indoor swimming pool. Outside, there is a split-level terrace, a walled kitchen garden, tennis courts, a four-vehicle garage, staff quarters and guardhouses at the entrance.

RELATED: The Queen gave these amazing royal homes as wedding presents

MORE: Sarah Ferguson's former family home is a work of art

Sunninghill Park in Ascot, before it was rebuilt

Timur, the son-in-law of former Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev, bought the property for £15million in 2007 but didn't start work on the home until 2015. Renovations are thought to be almost complete.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson lived at Sunninghill Park for 10 years before their marriage ended in 1996, and shared the home with their two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson lived at the property with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

After the royals separated, the Duchess continued to live at the property with the couple's daughters until they moved into Royal Lodge in 2006.

The Grade II-listed property features 30 bedrooms and large gardens that played host to both Eugenie and Beatrice's wedding receptions.

The siblings have since moved into their own homes – Eugenie is currently staying at Frogmore Cottage with her husband Jack Brooksbank and baby August, while Beatrice is thought to be living at St James's Palace with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as they await the arrival of their first child.

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson's bold home is mighty like daughter Princess Beatrice's

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.