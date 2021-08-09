Sarah Ferguson's opulent room at home with Prince Andrew - photos

Not the shy and retiring type, Sarah Ferguson has shown us that her home décor at the house she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew lives up to her own personality. The Duchess has posed for a photograph in a statement room covered in beautiful floral wallpaper.

PHOTOS: Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's mansion hosted daughters' weddings – inside

The image was taken to promote her debut novel, Her Heart for a Compass, an immersive, romantic historical saga that she co-wrote during the pandemic with Mills & Boon author Marguerite Kaye.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson opens up about her grandson August

In the social post, Sarah is holding two copies of the book, each with a different cover, and behind her, the statement wallcovering could clearly be seen. The room was illuminated by a cream freestanding lamp and there also appears to be a wooden console table with an ornament on.

Sarah Ferguson has opted for statement wallpaper

The same room had a cosy set-up at Christmas time with a festive garland, Christmas tree and plenty of seasonal toys.

As well as writing, Sarah keeps herself busy with her own YouTube channel, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, where she reads children's books, and this lounge was the perfect place for her to read a bedtime story to her YouTube followers.

READ: Duchess Camilla gives glimpse into life at Highgrove House with Prince Charles

WOW: Sarah Ferguson dazzles in unbelievable princess wedding dress

As well as the eye-catching wallpaper, the room has a large gold frame and an ornate black fireplace with white stone surround.

The room also has opulent features like a grand fireplace

We already know that Sarah is a big fan of florals as it is a theme present elsewhere in her vast home.

The family's bright and airy conservatory has a distinctly botanical feel with an upholstered floral chair and floral vases. One day, when Sarah was pictured sitting there, the room also had red, pink, and white roses in vases which were lined up on her drinks cabinet.

The Grade II-listed residence, which has belonged to Prince Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, boasts 30 rooms and as you can see, very beautiful interiors.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.