Sarah Ferguson's romantic garden addition at home with Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, and her vast garden has been given a romantic makeover.

The Duchess of York often shows off parts of her huge royal home via her fun YouTube videos where she reads children's books, and this time she has shot a video the garden of her home, revealing a backdrop of romantic fairy lights in the bushes.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson speaks out about her grandson August

Sarah read Frankie the Ferret by Kimberley Paterson to her followers, and she did so while sitting on a bench in her backgarden. Behind the wooden seat, fans could see a plentiful flowerbed with ample shrubbery, and a wall of fairy lights was noticeably visible along the hedgerows.

Sarah Ferguson has pretty fairy lights in her garden

We are sure the pretty lights look magical come evening time when they bring a gorgeous glow to the garden.

Want to shop the garden trend?

The 21 acres of secluded gardens are a huge selling point for the property, providing the royals with lots of privacy.

Elsewhere in the garden, two wooden benches have been positioned underneath the trees, where Princess Eugenie's personalised swing can be seen hanging in the background.

Her grounds also have large trees and a sweet wooden swing

The Grade II-listed residence, which has belonged to Prince Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, boasts 30 rooms and lavish interiors.

The décor appears to be a mix of modern classic and traditionally regal, creating one stunning family home.

It is where Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie spent part of their own childhood, and now Beatrice lives at St James's Palace, while Eugenie is currently residing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

The Duchess of York has a beautiful home

Both sisters celebrated their wedding receptions at their family home of Royal Lodge in Windsor, a clear indication of just how beautiful it is!

