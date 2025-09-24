Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's £30 million mansion that hangs in the balance

King Charles' brother, Prince Andrew, is embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and has been lying low amid the media storm. The royal remains living inside a £30 million royal residence, alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. While there have been circulating reports about him vacating the 30-room property for many years now, he remains put at present. Reports by US Weekly claim the property is ravaged with damp and cracks, and they shared images of the visible signs of wear and tear. The father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie is now facing a bill in the millions to bring it out of disrepair.

The jaw-dropping, Grade II-listed property, which has belonged to Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, is every inch a royal residence with grand exterior, amazing interiors and plenty of space. Keep scrolling to see the best glimpses inside the property.

The disgraced royal has been surrounded by eviction reports Is Prince Andrew moving out of Royal Lodge? Suggestions of Prince Andrew's eviction are not new; Andrew has reportedly been fighting to stay at the historic Royal Lodge - a 19th century, 90-acre property that is under the ownership of The Crown Estate - since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His ex-wife Sarah was quizzed by Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV about the eviction in 2023, though she casually shut down the rumours. Responding to reports that she and Andrew will be moving into Frogmore Cottage instead, Sarah replied: "Don’t always believe what you read." Now Sarah has been under the spotlight for her involvement with Jeffery Epstein, and a growing number of charities have dropped her, this has sparked fresh debates about their impending eviction.



© Getty Images Sarah moved out for a short period after the split but then moved back in Why do Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson still live together? Despite divorcing in 1996, Prince Adrew and Sarah Ferguson have chosen to cohabit together, and it seems both parties are happy with the arrangements. Speaking about her unusual living arrangements to USA Today, the Duchess said: "Andrew and I, we’re the happiest divorced couple in the world – extraordinary, really, isn't it. We live in the same house, but then, it's a big house, so that’s ok. But I think it's really good that we believe in compromise and communication and compassion. And family." In an interview with The Telegraph, Sarah confessed: "When I'm in the UK, I'm lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn't call it my home as that would be presumptuous."

Best photos of Royal Lodge

© Getty Images The 30 room property is located in Windsor and boasts 21 acres of grounds The exterior Dating back to 1662, the property has had a chameleon past, evolving from a humble garden house into a gigantic mansion. Photos show that Royal Lodge has an impressive white façade. The large building also boasts a conservatory, terrace and 21 acres of grounds, meaning plenty of space for Sandy and Muick, the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis that Andrew and Sarah adopted.



Eugenie was pictured sitting on her own childhood swing The sprawling gardens Over the years, we've had glimpses into the glorious gardens, mainly thanks to Sarah's now-disused YouTube channel. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie grew up at Royal Lodge Windsor, and a memento from their childhood remains in the garden; a wooden swing that is engraved with Eugenie's name.

The house's grounds are a key selling point Also in the garden, two wooden benches have been positioned underneath the trees, where Princess Eugenie's personalised swing can be seen hanging in the background.



The former couple have a very nice terrace with seating area The outdoor terrace Sarah once shared a look at the property's terrace when she showed off a special charity T-shirt she was wearing. There is a patio area at the rear of the house, with a wooden dining table and two benches where the family can sit outdoors.



The playhouse once belonged to Princess Elizabeth II and her sister The garden cottage Y Bwthyn Bach stands in the grounds of Royal Lodge Windsor and was gifted to Princess Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret by the people of Wales. The cottage has reportedly been renovated by Princess Beatrice. We're sure Andrew and Sarah's grandchildren love to come and play!



© Photo: Instagram The conservatory is a bright and airy addition to the home The conservatory The conservatory was often a video backdrop for Sarah, with this photo showing the impressive drinks cabinet they have, which holds bottles of wine and port, tonic water, several glasses and a selection of paper straws. It looks like they have everything they need for cocktail hour.



The interiors are as luxe as you'd expect The grand hallway Royal fans got a peek inside the family home when Sarah shared a behind-the-scenes photo before heading to an event. The mother of two posed in a hallway to showcase her outfit, but many were more distracted by the look inside the royal residence, which had framed family photos on the green walls.

The former couple have unique chairs in their dining space The family dining room Another clip from Sarah's YouTube series offered a glimpse inside of the dining room. It is decorated with concrete flooring and burnt orange walls, and large white wooden double doors.

