Catherine Zeta-Jones' opulent home office is full of special tributes

Catherine Zeta-Jones has a jaw-dropping New York home with her husband Michael Douglas and their children Dylan and Carys – and just wait until you see the incredible personal tributes in her home office!

Catherine Zeta-Jones' sprawling garden at $4.5million New York home looks like Wonderland

Catherine's official Instagram account for her lifestyle brand Casa Zeta-Jones shared multiple pictures of the Welsh star posing in her private home office, revealing that she has personalised photographs of her two children when they were younger, as well as one from her wedding day with Michael on display in the room in pretty frames.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her impressive yoga skills

The space also features an upholstered patterned chair, a large wooden desk, plenty of storage space and a bunch of white flowers to brighten up the desk.

Catherine has a regal home office

Also, in an unearthed photo, shared by Catherine in 2016, she inadvertently revealed that she used to have a photograph of the Queen inside her previous private workspace at home. The picture of Her Majesty was displayed in a gold frame positioned on one of her shelves inside her office.

Catherine Zeta-Jones teases fans with stunning bedroom photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares unseen corner of her $4.5m New York mansion

The star used to have a picture of the Queen in her office

Both of Catherine's offices, past and present, wouldn't look out of place in one of the Queen's palaces with their wooden panelled walls and built-in alcoves. Very impressive!

Their previous house was worth a staggering £16million, and although their current property was much more affordable at £3.6million, it is still pretty incredible! The grand residence features a bathroom which could be mistaken for a spa, and a chic living space which resembles a five-star hotel lobby.

Catherine's son even has a cool office space

The 12-acre estate has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester".

Catherine's son Dylan even has his own workspace at home. It features a glossy wooden desk with a leather chair and portrait of Roger Moore hanging overhead. Catherine neatly styled the workspace for her son with a lamp, books and ornaments.

