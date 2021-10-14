Catherine Zeta-Jones' immaculate kitchen at $4.5m New York estate has the quirkiest details The Hollywood actress lives with her husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones lives in a stunning palatial home with her husband, Michael Douglas and their two children, Dylan and Carys – and the star gave a rare glimpse inside her immaculate kitchen on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram to post a glamorous photo of herself, Catherine sat elegantly on her kitchen worktop, holding a cup of coffee brewed from her own brand, Casa Zeta-Jones' blend. Looking radiant, the star's hair was styled in a bouncy blowdry, while her makeup was kept natural.

"Good morning! Be honest, how many cups of coffee have you had already?" penned the Chicago actress, who was dressed in a silky set of pyjamas.

Catherine was perched on a luxurious marble countertop and sat in front of a large panelled window that looked out onto her sprawling garden. Art deco inspired ornaments filled her shelves and trendy white tiles lined the walls.

The star's ornaments were complete with the quirkiest details, including hidden faces and jagged edges - we never knew this was Catherine's style!

Catherine enjoyed a hot cup of her favourite coffee blend

Fans were quick to react to the photo. "You have a rare beauty," commented one fan, whilst another shared: "Wow Catherine, this is a gorgeous photo of you!"

As well as a beautiful Georgian mansion in Irvington, New York, Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas also have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

Catherine previously shared a photo of her palatial home and vast garden

They also have a holiday home in Mallorca, Spain, where they spend much of the summer as a family.

The incredible house boasts ten bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space, and is set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa.

Inside, there is a home cinema and a gym for leisure activities and outside there is an idyllic swimming pool, a vineyard and direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

