Catherine Zeta-Jones' lounge at £3.64m mansion could be swanky hotel lobby

Catherine Zeta-Jones lives in a jaw-dropping home in Westchester County, New York, with her husband Michael Douglas and their two children, Dylan and Carys, and their living room could easily be mistaken for the lobby of a swanky hotel.

Catherine has shared a series of photos since buying the home for £3.64million ($4.5million) in 2019, revealing exactly how it is decorated, and her stunning lounge is one of the many highlights.

Catherine and Michael's living room

It features glossy grey wooden flooring and white walls with high ceilings. The couple have opted for a minimalist aesthetic apparent in architectural furniture including an egg-shaped white armchair and two black armchairs with wooden frames. A wooden dresser is mounted upon one wall, where a selection of marble ornaments and vases are on display. There is also a circular gold side table with a glass top.

Catherine and Michael have a large open fireplace

A photo from another angle in the room showed a fluffy white rug and more white armchairs. An additional glass top table sits in the middle of the space, with gold abstract legs, in front of a large open fireplace. For lighting, the room has tall sash windows with white frames, lined with coordinating white curtains.

Artwork lends colour to Catherine and Michael's living room

Catherine and Michael also have a series of artwork on display in the space. Michael previously posed in front of a colourful abstract painting, offering character to the otherwise muted room.

The family previously lived in a £16million mansion nearby, but made the decision to downsize in 2019. The 1930s Georgian-style mansion sits on a private 12-acre estate and has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester".

In total, it features three storeys with eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a gym, games room and indoor swimming pool. Meanwhile, the terrace has an outdoor kitchen with river views and "endless untapped potential for adding outdoor luxury amenities including a pool, tennis court, cabana and guest cottage."

