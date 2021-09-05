Catherine Zeta-Jones shares unseen corner of her $4.5m New York mansion – and it's so pristine The actress and her husband Michael Douglas own several properties

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas have a seriously impressive property portfolio, with the couple owning houses in New York City, Spain and Catherine's birthplace, Wales.

On Saturday, the Hollywood star gave fans a rare glimpse inside her £3.6million ($4.5million) New York home in Westchester County, sharing a hidden detail in her luxurious mansion built on a 12-acre estate.

Taking to Instagram to post a photo of her latest décor installation, Catherine penned: "I love my new chair", over a snap of her pristine white living room.

The 52-year-old star showed off an unseen corner of her home, revealing a stunning bay window complete with a grand archway that looked out onto her sprawling estate. Sunlight poured through the large glass panes highlighting Catherine's luxe monochrome interior.

Catherine shared the unseen corner of her NYC home to Instagram

The mother-of-two also caught a glimpse of her immaculate marbled floor in the photo, which was so polished it mirrored the furniture like pools of water.

The Academy Award-winning star is clearly a fan of minimalism, scattering statement art pieces throughout her home. Just like her chic living room, the actress' bathroom could easily be mistaken for a luxury spa, with a marble surround bathtub, high ceilings, a fireplace and huge arched mirror on the wall. The perfect spot to unwind.

Catherine and Michael's luxe NYC home is fitted with monochrome decor throughout

Architectural Digest reported that the actress bought her NYC estate for £3.6million ($4.5million) in 2019, while the average New York house price is $652,012, meaning Catherine's abode is almost seven times more expensive!

However, surprisingly, this property is actually cheaper than their former mansion, which was worth a whopping £16million. But with the most amazing interiors and a 12-acre estate which has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester", the house has everything they need.

Catherine and Michael have spent much of their summer in Mallorca, where their ten-bedroom property is set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa.

