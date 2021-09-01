Catherine Zeta-Jones teases fans with stunning bedroom photo That sweater looks like a warm hug

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been delighting fans with glimpses from her Casa Zeta-Jones collection recently, ranging from comfy athletic wear to lounge wear.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares adorable bedroom video featuring her 'bestie'

The Welsh actress gave her fans a tease at more to come with a new picture she shared on her Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones 'in a twist' in new bikini video

Catherine posted a photograph of herself sitting on a bed, wearing the comfiest white knit sweater and skinny jeans, pairing it with patterned slides.

In the caption, she wrote, "Sitting here, casually waiting to share more surprises I have in store for you! #StayTuned @casazetajones, @butterflytwists."

MORE: Michael Douglas makes rare comments about ex-wife Diandra Luker

Fans fell head-over-heels for the shot, flooding the comments section with heart, clapping, and flame emojis aplenty.

One wrote, "It will be worth the wait," while another said, "I CAN'T WAIT!!!!!" A third added, "Looking gorgeous. Love the jumper."

Catherine suggested that there would be more to come from Casa Zeta-Jones

The Chicago actress has been showing off more of the items from her collection, including one where she gave a behind-the-scenes look at a stunning shoot she did.

The 51-year-old star shared a picture where she was glowing as she posed on a yoga mat in a room with floor-to-ceiling windows wearing a gray crop top and matching leggings from her eponymous clothing line. She completed the look with star-print black loafers.

"When you don’t have a wind machine on set, improvise! @patrickmelvillenyc saving the day for my @casazetajones shoot!!," she captioned the photo.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in chic resort look during vacation in ‘breathtaking’ new video

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones in tears as her daughter Carys packs for college

Catherine is currently also dealing with the departure of her daughter, Carys Douglas, for college, which she shared in an emotional post.

The actress gave a look at how her team helped improvise her shoots

She uploaded a video of a young, toothless Carys and wrote in the caption, "My daughter Carys prepares for college!!! Very cute alert!!

"The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth, (thus the lisp) and a passion for books. Carys is packing her bags and I am looking at old videos. Don't tell her I posted this," she wrote, ending with some laughing emojis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.