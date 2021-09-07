Catherine Zeta-Jones' sprawling garden at $4.5million New York home looks like Wonderland The garden looks like part of a palace…

It's no secret that Hollywood duo Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas boast an impressive property portfolio, but it's their $4.5million (£3.6million) New York estate that is truly jaw-dropping.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' £3.6m house is another world

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Catherine posted a photo of her sprawling 12-acre estate as she opened her front door – and it looked like she'd stepped into Wonderland.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares bedroom video with her new 'bestie'

"Lord of the manor," penned the star, who snapped a photo of her tiny Maltese dog Taylor looking out onto the garden. Checkerboard tiles and palatial white pillars framed Catherine's front door like a giant chessboard, whilst a large hanging lantern towered above her entryway.

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones teases fans with stunning bedroom photo

The Academy Award-winning actress also shared a snap to her Instagram in honour of Labour Day, revealing more details of their large front door and statuesque pillars.

Catherine shared the snap of her vast garden

In the photo, Catherine looked incredible in denim shorts paired with a colourful blouse, an oversized black hat and brown suede boots as she stood in front of her immaculate home.

Catherine and Michael's garden isn't the only storybook feature in their grand Westchester mansion. Earlier this week, the 52-year-old star showed off an unseen corner of her home, revealing a stunning bay window complete with a grand archway that looked out onto her palatial grounds. Sunlight poured through the large glass panes highlighting Catherine's luxe monochrome interior.

The star posed in front of her grand front door

The mother-of-two, who also lives with her two children Dylan and Carys, also caught a glimpse of her immaculate marbled floor in the photo - it was so polished it mirrored the furniture like pools of water.

Architectural Digest reported that the actress bought her NYC estate for $4.5million (£3.6million) in 2019, while the average New York house price is $652,012, meaning Catherine's abode is almost seven times more expensive!

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares unseen corner of her $4.5m New York mansion

However, surprisingly, this property is actually cheaper than their former mansion, which was worth a whopping £16million. But with the most amazing interiors and a 12-acre estate which has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester", the house has everything they need.