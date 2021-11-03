Meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's celebrity neighbours

Chloe Best
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle house: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their children Archie and Lilibet surrounded by A-listers such as Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Gwyneth Paltrow and more
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $14.9million (£11million) house is located in the exclusive area of Montecito in Santa Barbara, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are surrounded by megastar neighbours.
Oprah Winfrey has an impressive 42-acre estate nearby which she calls "The Promised Land" and Ellen DeGeneres has a jaw-dropping home in the area which was shipped all the way from the UK. The royals are raising their children Archie and Lilibet nearby other celebrity families too, including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove. Discover Prince Harry and Meghan's star-studded neighbourhood…
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey lives on a 42-acre estate she calls "The Promised Land"
Oprah Winfrey lives in Montecito, in Santa Barbara County, on a 42-acre estate she calls "The Promised Land". The media mogul bought the property for $50million (£38.3million) in 2001, but it has reportedly since been valued at a staggering $90million (£68.9million).
At the centre of the estate is Oprah's 23,000-square-foot mansion, which boasts several living rooms, a library, kitchen, two home theatres, a wine cellar, an office, six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi also live in Montecito
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi own several properties, including a $3.5million (£2.7million) Tudor-style house in Montecito. The three-bedroom house was originally built in Surrey before being carefully dismantled, shipped to the US and painstakingly reconstructed there. It sits on a one-and-a-third acre estate with cathedral ceilings, an orangery and two barns.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom is settled in the area
In 2020, Katy Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom forked out $14.2million (£10.4million) for an epic Santa Barbara estate to raise their daughter Daisy Dove. The six-bedroom, 12-bathroom house also boasts nine acres of land. Wow!
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande even chose to get married at her regal-looking home
Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have a seriously impressive $6.75million (£4.9million) mansion in Montecito – and it's so beautiful, it was the backdrop for their secret wedding!
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt has a holiday home in Santa Barbara
Brad Pitt has owned a $4million (£3.05million) mansion in Goleta, Santa Barbara, since 2000. The Oscar-winning actor typically uses the 11.5-acre estate as a holiday home, where he can spend time horseback riding and visiting the beach with his children.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito property was hit by mudslides
Gwyneth Paltrow spent $4.9million (£3.7million) on a 5,022-square-foot property in Montecito in 2016. Located on a 2.4-acre plot of land, the property is said to boast 'Monet-like gardens', ocean views and an outdoor swimming pool. The Goop founder has experienced some difficulty with the property; not only were her reconstruction plans blocked by neighbours, but her land was also hit by mudslides in 2018.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have a beach house in Santa Barbara
Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis splashed out $10million (£7.9million) on a six-bedroom, six-bathroom beach house in Santa Barbara back in 2017. The oceanfront home is in Carpinteria, just eight miles along the coast from Montecito, and has direct access to the beach.
George Lucas
Star Wars creator George Lucas owns two neighbouring properties in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara. He bought the first for $19.5million (£14.8million) back in 2010, and tore down the existing structure to build a new home in its place. He paid $28million (£21.3million) for a two-acre property next door in 2019, which comprises of a main house, a guesthouse, a tree house and a barn.
