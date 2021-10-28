Meghan Markle's personal home video showcases whimsical garden - watch

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into their gorgeous £11.2million mansion in Montecito, royal fans have seen many glimpses inside and on Wednesday, Meghan's new video revealed a new corner of their enchanting garden…

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle's former homes are nothing like £11m house with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex shared a very personal video with her fans, a clip where she read her own children's book The Bench aloud. Meghan teamed up with Brightly as part of their online Storytime, to read her best-selling novel which tells the story of the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle sits in her glorious garden to read her own book

The Duchess did not choose to sit on a bench for the reading, instead opting for a singular wooden chair, but the backdrop was incredibly enchanting.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's beautiful UK home at Frogmore Cottage: what it's really like inside

READ: Meghan Markle's signature interior tricks at LA home revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a lovely outdoor space

Behind Meghan was a wall of greenery with their trees, bushes and shrubbery looking vibrant and healthy. There was also a glimpse of delicate purple flowers in the corner of the frame, adding a whimsical element to their glorious outdoor space.

What else do we know about the rest of Harry and Meghan's massive Santa Barbara garden?

According to the original real estate listings, before the couple purchased the property, the garden is likely to be a haven for their two children, Archie and Lilibet as there is a huge adventure playground.

Fans have seen the inside of Prince Harry and Meghan's home too

It is complete with two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall while the colour scheme is a rainbow of different shades.

It has also been revealed that the couple have their own vegetable patch on site and like to enjoy home-grown veggies wherever possible. It sounds dreamy!

The property itself boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The couple is reported to have taken out a mortgage to buy the family home.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.