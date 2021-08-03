Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's LA home is the perfect party pad The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito

Meghan Markle will be celebrating her 40th birthday on 4 August and she could choose to host a party at the LA home she shares with Prince Harry.

With everything we already know about their Montecito mansion, there is no doubt that it would make an incredible party pad.

If party guests needed to stay over, they can make use of the house's many rooms as well as the separate guest house they have on site, and the palatial surroundings would ensure it was an event to remember.

Meghan Markle has filmed virtual appearances from their family home

The family has plenty of room outside to gather outdoors for drinks, in fact, they have a 7.38-acre estate. Plus, if they wanted, they could use their incredible outdoor pool for a pool party! Former listing pictures have revealed that the swimming pool is lined with sun loungers and parasols, and features an outdoor kitchen and dining area to one side.

The royal couple have plenty of outdoor space

If they prefer an indoor shindig, the billiards room they have comes with its own bar, and the couple also have their own wine cellar.

As well as fun and frolics, Prince Harry and Meghan have the capacity for a zen gathering should they wish as the couple also have their own private spa, with a separate dry and wet sauna.

Prince Harry and Meghan have lived in LA since 2020

It has also been reported that children Archie and Lilibet have a huge outdoor playground at the vast LA home so the party could easily be catered for kids, too. Photographs taken from previous real estate listings showed how it has several slides, climbing frames and tunnels for the tot to play on. Just add a bouncy castle and it'll be heaven!

