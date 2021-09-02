Prince Harry unveils new room at California home – and it's so on trend

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Harry surprised everyone on Wednesday when he presented The Heroes of The Year Award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards from the comfort of his idyllic Californian home.

The Duke of Sussex positioned the camera in a previously unseen corner of the £11million house he shares with Meghan Markle and their young children Archie and Lilibet.

WATCH: Prince Harry reveals a previously unseen part of his grand residence

Behind the Prince there are white panelled walls – a design feature which is very on-trend at the moment.

Not satisfied with a plain backdrop though, Harry also positioned a huge display of white roses artistically behind him. The oversized grey pot packed with blooms sat upon a cloth-covered plinth.

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the GQ Awards

Harry made his opening line about the eight-hour time difference as he delivered his passionate speech, saying: "It's not often that one gets to wear a chance to wear a tuxedo at 3pm, unless of course it's from the night before, but well, here we are."

The Duke then went on to say that he was "deeply honoured" to present the award to Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Dr Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

The rest of the royal couple's home is equally as stunning with a neutral theme throughout and plenty of luxurious touches such as candles, crystals and statement artworks.

The couple's home is impeccably decorated

A recent revelation from the new version of Finding Freedom informed us that Prince Harry and Meghan in fact have a mortgage on their £11million property.

The epilogue written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reads: "As they settled into the nine-bedroom, 7.4-acres, 18,671-square-foot property (which, like nearly all average couples, they took a mortgage out on), Harry and Meghan enjoyed the lush grounds with Archie, who was now running around with boundless energy and making the most of the private playground at his disposal."

