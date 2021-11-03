Alicia Keys' $20.8m modern 'razor house' is the ultimate party pad - inside The singer and her husband Swizz Beats live in California

Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beats (real name, Kasseem Dean) have invited Architectural Digest into their private California home which they share with sons Egypt and Genesis, to reveal their epic art collection and amazing interiors.

The 'razor house' also known as 'America's coolest house' and affectionately named by the family as 'dreamland' is another world of luxury. It stretches over almost 11,000 square feet, it has captivating views and the interiors are oh-so chic. On Instagram, their fans have declared their love for the house, with one writing: "Wild, surreal, beautiful," and another adding: "speechless!" A third penned: "A design masterpiece."

The building is said to be the inspiration behind Tony Stark's Razor Point home in the Iron Man film franchise. According to reports, it took more than six years to construct, and features six bedrooms with curved glass walls, a billiards room, a library, a tiered movie theatre and a home gym.

Around their beautiful home there are more than 1,000 pieces of art, even including photographs which hang in their garage!

Alicia has shown off her modern interiors

The space for their fast cars has an adjoining lounge too, and Alicia's husband spends lots of time there. "I don't call it a man cave, because me and my wife share the space equally," he explained to AD. "We call it the grown-up floor."

The outdoor infinity pool is no doubt a real highlight of the property and the breathtaking feature reminds us of the couple's wedding day photos which were shot by a very similar, equally epic pool.

The couple live in an iconic building

Panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows allow the family to enjoy the breathtaking views from inside too – so dreamy.

Despite the house being a family home, the doors are always open for a social gathering. Alicia and Kasseem enjoy hosting legendary parties here.

“When you come into our home… want you to feel loved, to feel safe, to feel relaxed. We want you to have a great meal. We want you to feel inspired," said Alicia.

