Alicia Keys has unveiled her stunning kitchen in a rare video taken at her home in California. The R&B star took to Instagram with the clip, filmed by her music producer husband Kasseem Dean a.k.a. Swizz Beatz, as she was awarded the Most Certified Female R&B Artist of the Millennium.

The room is split across two levels, with a dining area on the lower platform, and features cream marble floors and glass walls. The kitchen is furnished with brown oak cupboards, including an island unit in the middle of the space, and glossy black worktops.

Alicia captioned the post, "He's always creepin' up on me!! He thinks I'm too humble but that's just me. I'm grateful. I'm honored that you chose to connect with me and show me so much love!! Wow!! The most certified female R&B artist of the millennium???? I had to re-look up the word millennium!! Deammm and just putting my humility to the side for a sec… 20 million albums sales and 27.5million certified digital sales (US) just sayin'.

But listen for real y'all, you are my heart! You are so important to me! So let's keep dreaming big, and choosing love and being about each other cuz the world needs us BAD right now!!! And HATE can never win! We won't let it!

I love you all and I love my hubby for always helping me celebrate even when I'm just washing dishes around the house.

ALICIA album. I'll tell you when I'm ready. Cheers fam!!"

Alicia and Kasseem bought the property in La Jolla in San Diego for £15.8million. Every wall in the home is made entirely from glass, and the building is said to be the inspiration behind Tony Stark's Razor Point home in the Iron Man film franchise. According to reports, it took more than six years to construct, and features six bedrooms with curved glass walls, a billiards room, a library, a tiered movie theatre and a home gym.

