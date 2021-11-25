While some celebrities have already begun to put up their Christmas decorations, Martine McCutcheon has been reminiscing about her festive memories at her childhood home.

Sharing a throwback photo of herself dressed in a red Christmas jumper in her family living room, the Love Actually actress wrote: "OMG! My Mum just sent me this picture… Look how excited I was for Christmas when I was a kid! Some things never change! Look at that tinsel too… Go Mum! #oldschooltree #thebest #80s #eastlondon #christmasmemories #loveyoumum."

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon Shows Off Gorgeous Living Room

Martine's fans were quick to relate to the decorations, which included a tree covered top to toe in white, silver, red and gold tinsel – so much so that it was difficult to work out if there were any ornaments on the branches! Underneath, lots of presents had been stacked ready for Christmas morning, and a garland holding festive cards had been hung along the wall.

One commented: "I can't see a tree, it's all tinsel," and another remarked: "That’s how I remember Christmas’s at home, lots of tinsel and garlands!"

The actress shared a throwback photo of her childhood home at Christmas

The tinsel was clearly a hit with her followers, with many praising the old-school decorations. "Yaaasssss!!! Bring back tinsel!!!" a third added, and a fourth wrote: "More is definitely more with that tree. Love it."

This year will mark the former EastEnders star's second festive season in her new home after she moved into the property in 2020.

Martine lives in Surrey with her husband Jack

Martine lives in Surrey with her musician husband Jack McManus and their son Rafferty, and she has kept fans updated with the renovation process.

She previously told her Instagram followers: "We haven’t been in this house long - and despite lockdown, we’ve had lots of requests to do work linked with the house! Typical! So! I've been painting, fixing, scrubbing, measuring, and have generally been buried in cardboard boxes! I didn’t realise just how much stuff I had.

"We still have kitchens and bathrooms from 1984 but hey ho we are getting there and I love making things look beautiful - I’ve always felt a home should be a place to feel comfort and inspiration and it’s always lovely if you can get it to reflect who you are. We are getting there... slowly!"

