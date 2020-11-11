10 best wreaths for Christmas: From Marks & Spencer to John Lewis and Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The countdown to Christmas is officially on and with the second lockdown in full swing, most of us are gearing up to decorate our houses a little earlier this year. Show-stopping door installations are all the rage right now, and the likes of Stacey Solomon, Laura Whitmore and Katherine Ryan are big fans of the homeware craze.

We've rounded up 10 of the best seasonal wreaths from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Amazon and more so you can create the most incredible doorscapes in time for Christmas. From snowberry garlands to rainbow designs and pre-lit models, there's something for everyone in this festive roundup.

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Marks & Spencer is selling this gorgeous light-up wreath for £35. The delicate leaf and berry design is hand-finished and interweaved with glowing white fairy lights.

24 Inch Lit Snowy Berry Wreath, £35, Marks & Spencer

Circle Merry Christmas Wire Wreath, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

If you're looking for something less traditional and more modern, this one-of-a-kind design will surely do the trick. Wish your nearest and dearest a Merry Christmas with this fun wire wreath which has been topped with realistic eucalyptus leaves, conifer sprigs and red and white berries.

18 Inch Lit Gold Wreath, £25, Marks & Spencer

Going for gold this year? We're obsessed with this hand-finished garland. It's adorned with gold pomegranates, leaves and berries, along with lifelike fir and eucalyptus sprigs – so stunning!

Ruby Pine Cone Luxury Christmas Wreath, £29.95, Not On The High Street

Nothing says Christmas like ruby red. For just £29.95 you can shop this classic pinecone wreath online. It comes with an eco jute hanging rope, so you can display it in pride of place on your front door, or above the mantelpiece of a roaring fireplace.

Extra Large Christmas Roses Luxury Wreath, £45, Not On The High Street

A luxurious take on a traditional Christmas wreath, this gorgeous garland is sure to stand out thanks to its bank of sumptuous rose blooms. An all-rounder, it's even made with eco-conscious materials!

Pre-Lit Snowflake 32cm Christmas Wreath, £25.99, Wayfair

Brighten up those grey winter days with this pre-lit snowflake design. Constructed from white painted wood, it's battery-powered and suitable for indoor use.

Wedgewood 36cm Artificial Wreath, £26.99, Wayfair

Wayfair's snow-kissed wreath is a thing of dreams! The hints of blue frost on the tips of smaller pine cones and the yellow shrubs add a pop of colour, making it the ultimate focal point. The brand recommends hanging this festive feature on your door using the rustic brown twine or enhancing your Christmas dinner table by using it as a table centrepiece complete with a candle in the middle.

Bloomsbury Copper Bauble Wreath, £35, John Lewis & Partners

This is not your average Christmas wreath. John Lewis has taken inspiration from the Bloomsbury Group - artists and writers living, working and studying together in London in the early 1900s. Warm copper tones are interspersed with bold complementary colours, and the result is this cosy, nostalgic ornament.

Bauble Wreath Christmas Decoration, £15, Paperchase

Why choose one colour when you can have them all! Paperchase's rainbow wreath is a real show-stopper, and we predict a sellout.

Khevga Door Christmas Wreath, £32.99, Amazon

You can never go wrong with a berry wreath, and Amazon is selling this classic design for £32.99.

