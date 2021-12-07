Sarah Ferguson's surprising Christmas decorations at royal home unveiled

The Duchess of York has decked out her home of Royal Lodge, which she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew – and you may be surprised at the rather relatable low-key decorations!

MORE: Sarah Ferguson ditched huge mansion to move back in with ex Prince Andrew

Sarah revealed her festive trimmings via her YouTube channel, Fergie and Friends where she reads out children's books. In one video, behind the royal stood an artificial Christmas tree decked with gold and silver baubles and stars. Additionally, Sarah had draped tinsel and golden stars around the room to jazz up the space.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson defends Jack Brooksbank live on TV

Another of the rooms at Royal Lodge has been given a seasonal overhaul with a smaller artificial tree wrapped with organza ribbon. A garland has been draped across the fireplace and there are reindeer and nutcracker decorations sitting on the hearth.

Sarah Ferguson's home is ready for Christmas

Earlier in the month, the royal revealed a giant snowy backdrop at her home, perfectly fitting for the season. She sat in front of a fabric screen affixed to the wall which featured snow-capped Christmas trees and a blizzard of falling snow. The table in front of the royal had also been decorated for the occasion, with mini Christmas tree ornaments and a snow-covered house.#

PHOTOS: Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's mansion hosted daughters' weddings – inside

MORE: Most expensive royal renovations revealed: Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and more

The royal has chosen low-key decorations

These relatable festive decs, which are very similar to the ones we see in homes up and down the country, are worlds away from the decadent grandeur of the Queen's which includes a 20-ft Christmas tree at Windsor Castle, which is around the same height as the average two storey home in the UK!

Sarah used a wonderland backdrop in one of her videos

It has been decorated with hundreds of iridescent glass and mirrored ornaments and it stands proudly in St George's Hall for the public to admire after it was cut down from Windsor Great Park.

Her Majesty's Scottish residence of Holyroodhouse also has a large tree, and the 15-ft addition will be on show for visitors to the royal home.

The Queen's Christmas decorations are another level

It is believed that the Queen plans to host members of the royal family at Sandringham in Norfolk this year, just as she normally would. This year will mark the first Christmas without her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away on 9 April.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.