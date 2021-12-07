The Queen's homemade Christmas decorations leave fans with questions Her Majesty's florists revealed all

If you want your Christmas decorations to have the royal seal of approval then you're in luck because the Queen's florists have just revealed how to create their gorgeous DIY wreaths.

Instead of purchasing a ready-made design to hang on your front door, follow the step-by-step video for Her Majesty's traditional wreath – which looks very simple but left royal fans with questions. "Christmas trees were introduced to Britain in the late 18th century by Queen Charlotte, consort of George III.

WATCH: The Queen's former Christmas tree selected from Windsor Great Park

"But they’re not the only way to bring a touch of nature to your home’s Christmas decorations.

The Royal Household florists are pleased to share their method for creating a traditional Christmas door wreath," the caption read.

It added a list of required materials including a copper wreath ring, moss, reel wire, foliage such as pine and holly, dried fruit slices and cinnamon sticks.

Her Majesty's florists shared a step-by-step tutorial on how to make traditional Christmas wreaths

The video showed moss being fastened to the copper ring using the wire before groups of foliage and berries were carefully positioned on top and finished with oranges and a big red bow.

Fans took to the comments section to ask: "How did you make those little oranges??" and: "How did you dry the small oranges/tangerines?"

Another enquired: "Where do you get the moss? You make it look so easy." Luckily, many other followers answered their queries, telling them that a lot of the decorations could be bought at a garden centre.

No doubt Her Majesty has several gorgeous wreaths decorating the doors of her royal residences up and down the country.

The Queen's tree at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Photos have revealed that they have already undergone a Christmas transformation, with her Scottish home, the Palace of Holyroodhouse now boasting lavish Christmas trees extravagantly decorated with red and gold baubles and plenty of Christmas lights.

Meanwhile, white baubles decorate the staircases and the State Apartments have been transformed with glistening Christmas trees, enchanting garlands and a jaw-dropping festive table display.

Her Majesty's current residence of Windsor Castle also now features a huge 20-foot Christmas tree in St George's Hall. The tree was cut down from Windsor Great Park and will be there in all its glory until 3 January 2022 for visitors to see.

