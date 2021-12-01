Sarah Ferguson's royal home gets magical winter makeover - but all is not what it seems The Duchess of York lives at Royal Lodge

The Duchess of York resides at Royal Lodge along with her ex-husband Prince Andrew – and her living quarters have been given a winter wonderland makeover for the season!

READ: Do the royals pay rent? Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, Prince William and more

In a brand-new video uploaded to the Fergie and Friends YouTube channel, Sarah revealed a giant snowy backdrop, perfectly fitting for the season. She sat in front of a fabric screen affixed to the wall which featured snow-capped Christmas trees and a blizzard of falling snow. The table in front of the royal had also been decorated for the occasion, with mini Christmas tree ornaments and a snow-covered house.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson speaks about grandson August in candid video

The book of choice for Sarah this week was Little Red's Christmas Story, a book she penned herself about a red-haired child and her Christmas excitement.

It's not the first festive set-up we've seen inside the walls of Royal Lodge. In 2020, Sarah showed her conservatory all kitted out with a beautiful Christmas tree and sparkling tinsel.

Sarah unveiled a winter backdrop at her home

One of the rooms was also styled up for festivities with a tree wrapped with lights and a bushy garland along the fireplace.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson's romantic garden addition at home with Prince Andrew

STORY: Sarah Ferguson's mesmerising £70k engagement ring: everything you need to know

Sarah enjoys making Royal Lodge super festive

This particular room has been used for filming on several occasions by Sarah, and it is a vintage-style sitting room with floral wallpaper and ornate accessories.

The Duchess hasn't always lived at Royal Lodge though, as when Sarah and Prince Andrew split, she rented out a house nearby.

Kingsbourne is the official name of the grand house, located on the Wentworth Estate near Ascot. The huge mansion with its multiple rooms also had a tennis court and swimming pool on site.

Sarah lived apart from Prince Andrew for a while

Prince Andrew acquired Royal Lodge officially in 2004, two years after the Queen Mother's death as she used to reside there. Then, in 2006, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson came and joined him at the royal home, and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie stayed there until they were adults.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.