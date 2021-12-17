Prince William's unseen corner of Kensington mansion with secret children's Christmas tree – photo Is this Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Christmas tree?

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton may live in an ultra-luxurious four-storey home inside Kensington Palace, but they appear to have very low-key Christmas decorations – and they could belong to their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge shared a new look inside the royal residence when he sat down with Radio Marsden to answer questions from young patients of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. The pair sat on cream armchairs in the hallway, with green walls, wooden floorboards and a sweeping cream staircase in the background.

WATCH: Christmas arrives at Kensington Palace in 2020

Although the room could easily have accommodated a towering Christmas tree, the royals had opted for a small, modest tree adorned with red, green and gold ornaments.

As well as mini acorns, there were also three children's decorations in the form of reindeer teddies, perhaps representing George, Charlotte and Louis.

HRH The Duke of Cambridge met with Radio Marsden to answer questions from young patients of the @royalmarsdenNHS Foundation Trust, celebrate the passion of RMH staff and share a favourite Christmas song.



Listen now!https://t.co/5TewaTBBTR pic.twitter.com/hNMRBNEns9 — Radio Marsden 💙 (@RadioMarsden) December 16, 2021

The Duke was pictured inside Kensington Palace

It's not known whether the picture was taken inside the family's home, Apartment 1A, but it did share an unseen peek inside Kensington Palace.

One follower even likened the interior to William's mother Princess Diana's home, Apartment 8 and 9, writing: "Background looks like Diana’s former home! Colours are lovely."

Princess Diana and Prince Charles moved into the property following their 1981 wedding, and their sons Prince William and Prince Harry had the top floor with a playroom and two bedrooms.

Kensington Palace has previously boasted a 30ft Christmas tree

Just like his childhood home, the Duke's family home with Duchess Kate is spacious with five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters.

Although the royals haven't yet revealed the full extent of their 2021 Christmas decorations, their previous designs have been very impressive. William and Kate typically have a mammoth 30ft style installed in front of their home, which is to date, is the tallest tree of all the royal family members.

It just tops Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert who once shipped over a 26ft Nordmann fir tree from Germany to be showcased at Windsor Castle. This year, the grandest tree of Windsor Castle reaches 20ft, and it is double the height of Her Majesty's 15ft tree at her Scottish property, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

