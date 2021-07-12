We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prince William and Kate Middleton are known for creating beautiful backdrops for their virtual appearances from home, and this weekend was no exception.

The Duke of Cambridge sat inside his home at Apartment 1A Kensington Palace to film a message for Gareth Southgate and the rest of the England football team ahead of Euro 2020. But did you spot the subtle tweaks to the interiors?

William sat on a cream sofa topped with red floral patterned cushions from homeware label OKA, interspersed with red fringed designs. In the background, a console table holds a stack of books, including Kate's Hold Still book, as well as a cream lamp, red indoor plant and a family photograph that can just be seen behind William's shoulder.

WATCH: Kate Middleton shows off her gorgeous living room as she pays tribute to military families

Hanging on the white wall is a gold framed painting depicting cows, while the green leaves of a large house plant are visible to the left of the table.

Royal fans have seen the sofa and cushions before on a number of occasions, including during a video call to mark Remembrance Week in November 2020 and when the royal couple announced their YouTube channel in May 2021.

Prince William filmed a message for the England football team inside his home

In both of those instances, the table in the background is topped with a white plant, blue vases and lots of family pictures, while not one but two paintings hang on the wall.

Perhaps the Duke and Duchess have simply switched up some of their ornaments and pictures like they have been doing throughout the last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace

While appearing from their main London home Kensington Palace, their country home Anmer Hall, and even the Queen's house at Sandringham to make video appearances, they often displayed some of their favourite family photos.

They include a sweet image of Kate and her youngest son, Prince Louis, at Kate's garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, and a photo of Prince George and his younger sister Princess Charlotte on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in September 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's four-storey London home with their three children features 20 rooms inside, including five reception rooms, three main dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and separate staff quarters.

