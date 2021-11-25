The Queen's epic Christmas tree is the height of an average house – see photos Her Majesty's home of Windsor Castle has been decorated

While some may say November is too early for Christmas decorations, Her Majesty the Queen disagrees as the Christmas tree at Windsor Castle has been unveiled on Thursday.

The impressive tree stands at 20 feet which is around the same height as the average two storey home in the UK! The photographs reveal that the decoration requires a huge operation with multiple ladders and multiple members of staff getting involved.

It has been decorated with hundreds of iridescent glass and mirrored ornaments and it stands proudly in St George's Hall after it was cut down from Windsor Great Park.

Visitors to Windsor Castle will be able to enjoy the festive display from now until 3 January. The State Apartments have also been decorated with garlands, trees and lights to bring a touch of seasonal magic to the royal home.

Holyroodhouse will also be decorated in due course, with a 15-ft tree set to be erected in the Great Gallery on 3 December. There will also be velvet garlands, glistening berries and seasonal foliage on the Great Stair for visitors to admire.

Pre-Covid the Queen would spend the festive period at Sandringham, choosing to keep her Christmas decorations up until February for a very personal reason. she keeps them up to mark the anniversary of her father's death on 6 February.

The date is an important one for the Queen, as it marks the anniversary of her father's death. King George VI passed away on 6 February 1952 at Sandringham House, and she normally stays there each year to mark the anniversary in private before returning to Buckingham Palace.

It is believed that the Queen plans to host members of the royal family at Sandringham in Norfolk this year, just as she normally would. This year will mark the first Christmas without her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away on 9 April.

