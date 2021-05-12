Kate Middleton's favourite interiors trend has our vote The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reside at Kensington Palace

During the coronavirus pandemic we've seen much more of Prince William and Kate Middleton's private home, apartment 1A at Kensington Palace – and one thing that's become apparent is the Duchess of Cambridge's love for a floral cushion!

We've seen Catherine speak at many virtual events, usually sitting on a sofa in one of the living spaces within her royal home, and her selection of floral cushions are seriously impressive.

The Duchess has used floral cushions in her formal drawing room where she has hosted important guests such as Barack and Michelle Obama, and she also has botanical printed cushions in a smaller, more casual sitting room inside Kensington Palace.

Kate has dressed her sofa with plenty of cushions

We know that Kate's blue and rust coloured cushions are from OKA, and while her exact ones are out of stock, we've found a similar design, as well as lots of lovely other floral options.

Floral cushions are a great way of injecting personality into your home

Whether you've got a modern lounge that needs an injection of fun or your place is more traditional like the Cambridges, floral patterned cushions are the way to go!

Meadow cushion, £11.99/$16.96, Amazon

Fragaria cushion cover, £65/$91.93, OKA

Harlequin cushion cover, £11.99/$16.96, Etsy

Floral print cushion cover, £5/$7.07, Dunelm

The Duchess' cushions of choice are very in keeping with the overall décor at Kensington Palace, which has lots of regal gold touches, antique furnishings and grand paintings. While Kate has been drawn to floral prints, her sister-in-law Meghan Markle has recently debuted a chic boho cushion which caught our eye. The Duchess of Sussex's more relaxed bohemian interiors style is clear at her Montecito home with Prince Harry and their son Archie, which is full of beige shades, and rustic textiles.

