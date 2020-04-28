Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shares a glimpse inside baby Beau's nursery

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda have given fans a peek inside their baby son Beau's nursery at their Los Angeles mansion – and it features some cute rainbow-themed décor. Ayda shared a sweet photo on Instagram Stories of Robbie giving their baby boy a bottle before putting him to bed on Monday, while sat in a comfy rocking chair.

WATCH: Robbie Williams sings sweet lullaby to baby Beau

The white nursing chair looks like the ideal spot for Ayda and Robbie to feed and bond with their baby, and they have made it extra cosy by draping a sheepskin throw over the back. The entire room appears to be decorated in soft neutral tones, with white curtains and a cream woven rug on the stone flooring, creating a calming environment for their two-month-old son.

Ayda Field shared a look inside Beau's nursery

Parents can get a similar look with the Gaia Baby Serena nursing rocking chair, which costs £399.99 at John Lewis and Partners, and is an investment that will last for years to come.

Gaia Baby Serena nursing rocking chair, £399.99, John Lewis & Partners

Robbie and Ayda have added a pop of colour to the room with a rainbow wall hanging, which has also been the symbol of hope during the coronavirus pandemic. It looks remarkably similar to the OYOY Follow the Rainbow Wall Rug, which is currently reduced to £87 from £100 at Amara.

OYOY Follow the Rainbow Wall Rug, £87, Amara

The couple welcomed their fourth child via surrogate in February, and made the surprise announcement of Beau's arrival on Valentine's Day. Since then, they have been settling into life as a family of six at their home in Los Angeles, and Robbie particularly appears to enjoy feeding their baby boy, during which he sings lullabies he makes up for the newborn.

