Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares a peek inside gorgeous country home after Christmas break

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have finally returned home, after being stranded in Lapland over Christmas when the Strictly star tested positive for COVID-19. The professional dancer wasted no time in getting organised and taking her Christmas decorations down on Thursday, even though they are planning to celebrate with friends and family properly at the weekend.

Sharing photos and videos from their home on Instagram, Dianne wrote: "Finally back from what was meant to be a 3 day getaway! Now to organise our Christmas Day!"

Her photo showcased the idyllic country views from the couple's garden, which appears to be set at the top of a hill with nothing but fields visible in the distance.

The kitchen offers similar scenic views, as seen when Dianne shared a look at her breakfast, admitting she was enjoying having some home comforts again after spending the past week in isolation.

Dianne Buswell showed the idyllic views from her country home

The Australian dancer ate at a long wooden dining table topped with a lemon print runner, a vase of flowers and a plant as she tucked into her breakfast, sitting opposite the windows that line one wall of her kitchen.

Dianne and Joe had decorated the space for Christmas before their romantic getaway, with garlands wrapped around a wooden beam above their dining table, but they missed out on the opportunity to enjoy them properly after their Christmas plans were changed at the last minute.

The Strictly star was happy to be home after isolating on holiday

"Such a shame we didn't get to have a Christmas dinner with these lovely decs Joe put up! But they had most definitely had their day! So bye bye bye," Dianne captioned a clip showing her taking them all down.

Dianne and Joe missed out on Christmas in their home

Dianne and Joe moved into their first home together in 2021, after previously sharing an apartment in London. The pair have often given fans a glimpse inside their beautiful country retreat in social media posts, revealing how they have put their own stamp on the property with palm tree wallpaper, patterned furniture and lots of bold colours.

