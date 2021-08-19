Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's romantic home purchase revealed ahead of Strictly return The Strictly Come Dancing star showed off her new hot tub

Dianne Buswell showed off a romantic new garden feature at her home with Joe Sugg, and we have no doubt it will be used regularly by the YouTube star while Dianne is competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

She shared a video of both herself and Joe taking it in turns to relax in the mini hot tub in their back garden, overlooking the lawn shielded by trees with a glass of wine in hand. They had positioned candles in lanterns around the hot tub to add some soft lighting as the sun went down.

"I’m turning into @alfiedeyes and keep buying random things, but I must say this was a stella purchase the outdoor bath! @joe_sugg," she wrote.

Many of her fans praised the view, while others noted the size of the outdoor bath was not very practical for them both. "Now you just need another so you and Joe can have a bath beside each other," wrote one, and another added: "Hot tub would’ve worked too you know and then you could’ve both got in!"

A third remarked: "Love it!! And with Wine, Sugg and the stunning view what else could you want!"

The couple showed off their hot tub

Dianne was clearly delighted with her purchase, as one fan later asked the professional dancer: "Is the outdoor tub worth it?" and she responded: "Loved it."

The 32-year-old and the other Strictly professionals will reportedly be staying in a hotel near the studio in the weeks leading up to the show, in order to film the group dances.

Joe Sugg enjoying the view from their new outdoor bath

But she will likely be looking forward to returning to her home, which the couple purchased earlier this year. They previously lived in a flat in London but announced the exciting news that they had moved with a snap of Dianne in Joe's arms on a large lawn with a house in the background.

Joe and Dianne purchased their home earlier this year

The couple – who met on the set of the BBC dance show in 2018 – both beamed, and the glamorous redhead captioned the sweet image: "[Purple heart emoji] new adventures," finishing the short message with a house emoji.

Inside, the house has been decorated with a mix of Scandi-inspired interiors and bursts of colours, from palm tree wallpaper to blue kitchen cabinets.

